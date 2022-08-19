Prosecutor General of Ukraine discusses cooperation in war crimes probes with Eli Rosenbaum

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin held a conversation with Eli Rosenbaum, who previously worked on identifying Nazi war criminals and who will lead the team of the US Department of Justice to identify and prosecute those guilty of war crimes in Ukraine.

Kostin thanked Mr. Rosenbaum and US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland for their willingness to provide practical advice and share expertise in the investigation into war crimes, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office informed.