UN ready to support IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

“In close contact with the IAEA, the UN Secretariat has assessed that it has in Ukraine the logistics and security capacity to be able to support any IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from Kyiv, should both Russia and Ukraine agree,” Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General said.

He also reacted to the comments by Russian officials who accused the United Nations Secretariat of having either canceled or blocked a visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. “First, the IAEA is a specialized agency that acts in full independence in deciding how to implement its specific mandate. Second, the UN Secretariat has no authority to block or cancel any IAEA activities,” Dujarric underlined.

Tags: Ukraine nuclear, Zaporizhzhia