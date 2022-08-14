“With new weaponry, Ukraine is subtly shifting its war strategy” – NYT

With long-range Western weapons, the Ukrainian troops are striking deep behind Russian lines, depleting Russia’s combat potential, slowing its advance in the east, and creating new vulnerabilities in the south, The New York Times says.

As Russian artillery pummeled the Ukrainian forces in Ukraine’s east in the first months of the full-scale war, Ukraine was steadily “losing ground and as many as 200 soldiers a day in a mismatched, head-to-head contest.”

“But in recent weeks, Ukraine has shifted its strategy with the help of new weaponry and succeeded, at least for now, in slowing Russia’s advances,” the article reads.

The current Ukrainian strategy is to “carry out strikes that undermine Moscow’s ability to sustain the forces it has deployed at the front,” according to NYT.