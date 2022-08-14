Ukrainian air force destroyed some 15 pieces of Russian armor in “up to 10” group raids on Aug 13 – Air Force Command

On 13 August, the strike aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out “up to ten group airstrikes” on the positions of the Russian occupying forces in several operational directions, according to the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

“Under the cover of fighter aircraft, Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24M bombers struck [Russian] platoon- and company-level strongholds, tank columns on the march, positions of MLRS systems, [river] crossings, and the sites of accumulations of enemy manpower and equipment,” the Air Force Command’s report reads.

The Command says that the Ukrainian air strikes eliminated about fifteen Russian armored fighting vehicles and dozens of enemy troops.