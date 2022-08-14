Second Russian Ka-52 helicopter of the weekend shot down in Ukraine – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Task Force

Ukrainian air defense units have destroyed the second Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter of the weekend, according to the report published by the Joint Forces Task Force on Facebook.

The Force says that it was the Khortytsia operational strategic group of troops that shot down two Ka-52 fire support helicopters, one on Saturday and Sunday (13 and 14 August) respectively.

The report doesn’t disclose the sectors of the front where Russia has lost two more helicopters nicknamed “a flying tank” in Russia. However, given the operational area of the Joint Forces Task Force (Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia oblast) and the unit named after an isle in Zaporizhzhia, it would be safe to assume that the Ka-52s were downed either in Zaporizhzhia Oblast or in the southern part of Donetsk Oblast adjacent to Zaporizhzhia.