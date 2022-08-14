Second Russian Ka-52 helicopter of the weekend shot down in Ukraine – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Task Force

Latest news Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense units have destroyed the second Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter of the weekend, according to the report published by the Joint Forces Task Force on Facebook.

The Force says that it was the Khortytsia operational strategic group of troops that shot down two Ka-52 fire support helicopters, one on Saturday and Sunday (13 and 14 August) respectively.

The report doesn’t disclose the sectors of the front where Russia has lost two more helicopters nicknamed “a flying tank” in Russia. However, given the operational area of the Joint Forces Task Force (Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia oblast) and the unit named after an isle in Zaporizhzhia, it would be safe to assume that the Ka-52s were downed either in Zaporizhzhia Oblast or in the southern part of Donetsk Oblast adjacent to Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags