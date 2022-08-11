Russia’s combat losses in Ukraine as of Aug. 11 – General Staff

According to General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of Aug. 11, Russia’s combat losses in Ukraine:
- 43000 killed soldiers (+200)
- 4100 APV (+14)
- 1846 tanks (+14)
- 974 artillery systems (+3)
