Ukrainian MFA declares its support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia

Ukrainian MFA declares its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and demands the de-occupation of parts of the country’s territories by Russia.

#ThisDay 14 years ago RU launched an aggression against Georgia. Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia are still under occupation. Ukraine stands with 🇬🇪 supporting its sovereignty/territorial integrity.

🇺🇦🤝🇬🇪 stronger together against a common aggressor🇷🇺. @MFAgovge — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) August 7, 2022