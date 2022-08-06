Hiroshima vows nuke ban at 77th memorial amid Russia threat – AP

Hiroshima on 6 August remembered the atomic bombing 77 years ago as officials, including the head of the United Nations, warned against nuclear weapons buildup and as fears grow of another such attack amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Fears of a new arms race have grown amid Russia’s threats of nuclear attack since the start of the war on 24 February.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant has been under Russian occupation for a few months now since early March. The facility lies on the left bank of the Dnipro river near the city of Enerhodar. Authorities of oblast report that Russian soldiers are constantly shelling residential buildings from the direction of the plant and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the situation at Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Ukraine is out of control.