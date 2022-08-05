Amnesty Ukraine chief resigns after Amnesty International’s report which “became a tool of Russian propaganda”

After the scandalous report published by Amnesty international’s head office which accused Ukrainian troops of endangering civilians, the head of the organization’s Ukrainian office, Oksana Pokalchuk, announced her resignation, saying that the values of hers and the leadership of Amnesty International differ.

Regarding the highly criticized latest report by Amnesty International, she wrote:

“We, on the part of the Ukrainian office, constantly emphasized that the press release that the organization issued on August 4 should have at least investigated two sides and taken into account the position of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. As we noted, Amnesty International representatives eventually asked the Ministry of Defense for a response but gave very little time for that. As a result, without wanting it, the organization created material that sounded like support for Russian narratives. Seeking to protect civilians, this research instead became a tool of Russian propaganda.”

