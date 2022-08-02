An airport could start working in Ukraine

It is the Uzhhorod Airport whose runway extends to Slovakia, thus outside of no-flight zone above Ukraine. Zakarpattia Obl Council dedicated $704k at its July session to create “maybe most important Ukrainian airport,” TSN reports.

Chairman of the Zakarpattia Oblast Council, Volodymyr Chubirko, said that the former minus of the airport – the runway, which starts outside of the country – has become a plus.

“It is the only airport in Ukraine that can function for passenger transportation, because the runway starts in Slovakia and ends in Slovakia.”

He explained that a plane that takes off immediately enters the sky of the European Union, and not the sky of Ukraine, which is closed today due to the war.



“That’s why I’m sure that in a month or two our Ukrainian airlines, those based today in Europe, will fly to Vienna, and, if necessary, to Prague, Munich,” the head of the oblast council is convinced.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: airport, airspace control