An airport could start working in Ukraine

It is the Uzhhorod Airport whose runway extends to Slovakia, thus outside of no-flight zone above Ukraine. Zakarpattia Obl Council dedicated $704k at its July session to create “maybe most important Ukrainian airport,” TSN reports.
Chairman of the Zakarpattia Oblast Council, Volodymyr Chubirko, said that the former minus of the airport – the runway, which starts outside of the country – has become a plus.
“It is the only airport in Ukraine that can function for passenger transportation, because the runway starts in Slovakia and ends in Slovakia.”
He explained that a plane that takes off immediately enters the sky of the European Union, and not the sky of Ukraine, which is closed today due to the war.
“That’s why I’m sure that in a month or two our Ukrainian airlines, those based today in Europe, will fly to Vienna, and, if necessary, to Prague, Munich,” the head of the oblast council is convinced.
