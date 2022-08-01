The SBU has intercepted documents with the Russian plans, NV reported. According to them, the pro-Kremlin organization “Volunteers for Russia” under the supervision of Russian special services is to fabricate local support for the “referendum” to join Russia and organize staged television footage for propaganda.

The plan includes:

bribing locals with food kits and SIM cards of Russian cellular carriers

over 140 simultaneous pro-Russian pickets, 30 of which are to be held in Kherson

20 “election commissions” under the leadership of local collaborators

coverage by pro-Kremlin media & bloggers.

However, SBU notes, the quisling officials tell their Russian leaders that the locals show no support for “accession” into Russia, are actively resisting and waiting for the liberation of the region from the aggressors.

SBU says it has identified and located all the traitors and their “coordinators” from Russia involved in the organization of the pseudo-referendum.

Tags: Referendum