Russo-Ukrainian war 2022

The SBU has intercepted documents with the Russian plans, NV reported. According to them, the pro-Kremlin organization “Volunteers for Russia” under the supervision of Russian special services is to fabricate local support for the “referendum” to join Russia and organize staged television footage for propaganda.

The plan includes:

  • bribing locals with food kits and SIM cards of Russian cellular carriers
  • over 140 simultaneous pro-Russian pickets, 30 of which are to be held in Kherson
  • 20 “election commissions” under the leadership of local collaborators
  • coverage by pro-Kremlin media & bloggers.

However, SBU notes, the quisling officials tell their Russian leaders that the locals show no support for “accession” into Russia, are actively resisting and waiting for the liberation of the region from the aggressors.

SBU says it has identified and located all the traitors and their “coordinators” from Russia involved in the organization of the pseudo-referendum.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags:

Recent Articles
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags