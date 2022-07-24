US will continue to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” – US Ambassador to Kyiv

In her interview with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, US Ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink said that the US is going to “support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” expediting military aid in the country’s battle against invading Russian military forces:

“We are now providing assistance through a presidential drawdown, which is a very fast way to provide it. And we’re doing it about every other week [which] is what we are on a schedule for and we will continue supporting and helping Ukraine with the security assistance for as long as it takes,” Brink said.

She also denied that sanctions against Moscow weren’t working:

“I think they’re already having an effect. And sanctions, the way sanctions work, is the effect also takes place over time. So, it is clear based on GDP [gross domestic product] output, basically, based on inflation, and other indicators that the sanctions are already having an impact,” Bridget Brink said.

The Ukrainian-language version of the Ambassador’s interview also has Bridget Brink’s remark on the issue of designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. She said that the US is using all available means including many that would apply to a state sponsor of terrorism. And the US is also considering th option to designate Russia as such, which requires careful analysis under American law.