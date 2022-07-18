It concerns gas flowing through Nordstream-1; flow should resume Thursday with end of repairs. Largest German importers Uniper & RWE have received force majeure letters, Reuters writes.
Gazprom tells German customers it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of force majeure – Reuters
