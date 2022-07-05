Russo-Ukrainian War, Day 132: Russia fired 7 missiles at the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast ~~

Article by: Zarina Zabrisky

The Russian army seized the remaining territory between Lysychansk and Luhansk Oblast’s administrative borders. Russia fired 7 missiles at the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, six shot down by Ukrainian air defense. Russians continue assaults northeast of Bakhmut and north of Sloviansk. The Ukrainian army continues to strike the Russian warehouses and personnel, in particular in the Kherson region. The EU is preparing the seventh package of sanctions against Russia by the end of July. The EU plans to create a special platform for the restoration of Ukraine after the end of the war. Putin did not congratulate Biden and the Americans on Independence Day.

Daily overview — Summary report, July 5

Key points of military expert Stanislav Haider’s assessment of the July 5 morning:

Donetsk oblast. Russia is regrouping its forces in the Sloviansk direction but its separate groups are trying to storm the directions of Krasnopillia and Bohorodychne. The fighting continues. Ukraine’s armed forces keep holding Novoluhanske, not allowing the Russians to advance to Semihirya. Russia’s operations to storm Avdiivka and Mariinka failed. South of Donetsk Oblast. After the Russians have strengthened their battle grouping in this direction, the intensity of the fighting somewhat decreased. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian military continues to threaten two directions at once here, Volnovakha and Rozivka. Zaporizhzhia oblast. Artillery duels and tactical actions continue in the direction of Polohy. The direction of Vasylivka sees more intense fighting in the Nesterianka area. After the bridge was blown up near Liubymivka yesterday, the Russian troops have boosted the security measures to guard the road and railway bridges. Kherson Oblast. The intensity of hostilities at Inhulets increased. There were battles near Snihurivka and Kyselivka. The report that Ukraine’s army is “1 km from the outskirts of Kherson“ is fake, but Ukrainian troops are still very close. Ukraine’s General Staff has already confirmed the liberation of Ivanivka, Potemkine, and Myrne. This is far from all good news from that direction as the delay in the official reporting can be more than one week. Ukrainian troops captured Russian T-80BV tanks in Kharkiv Oblast The video was reportedly filmed near the village of Karnaukhivka, Izyum district. https://t.co/sk2geDYeXA pic.twitter.com/QbxeVWBZbe — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 5, 2022 Kharkiv Oblast. In some directions, Russian forces tried to advance but failed as the Ukrainian army repulsed their offensive. The evacuation from hospitals in Russia’s Belgorod shows that Russia may be preparing false flag operations to justify the massive shelling of Kharkiv, which should be expected in the coming days. The less probable is the option that Russians may also pursue the goal of announcing mobilization in their regions adjacent to Ukraine’s north, east, and occupied Crimea. Over the past day, the Ukrainian artillery hit a dozen of Russian rear warehouses in Kadiivka (Luhansk Oblast), Donetsk, Ilovaisk, Amvrosiivka, Shakhtarsk, Yakovlivka (Donetsk Oblast), Chornobaivka, Sadove (Kherson Oblast).

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, July 5, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below.

Show the Content The one-hundred-thirty-second (132) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a russian military invasion continues. The situation has not undergone any significant changes in the Volyn and Polissya directions. The threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the republic of belarus remains. No signs of the creation of an offensive group were found in the Siverskyi direction. The enemy carried out mortar attacks in the areas of Mkhy, Zalizniy Mist, Chernihiv oblast, and Shalygyne, Sumy oblast. An airstrike from a Mi-24 helicopter hit a school building in the area of ​​Esman settlement in Sumy oblast. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding the occupied lines and preventing the advance of our troops. The enemy shelled the areas of Kutuzivka, Nove, Ruski Tyshky, Mala Danylivka, and Dementiivka settlements with artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and tanks. It launched an airstrike on the city of Kharkiv. In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out artillery fire in the vicinity of Krasnopilla, Pervomaiske, Nova Mykolaivka, Bohorodychne, Adamivka, Dolyna, Mazanka, Dibrivne, Chepil and Mospanove. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed the enemy’s attack in the direction of Dolyna settlement. The occupiers were repelled. In the Donetsk direction, the enemy’s main efforts are focused on establishing control over the territory of the Luhansk region within the administrative borders. The enemy is taking measures to restore the transport infrastructure in the rear areas. In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers shelled the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamyansk with barrel artillery. A missile and air strike was carried out near Sloviansk and Zvanivka. In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is conducting assaults in the direction of the settlement of Novoluhanske, the fighting continues. The areas of Kodema, Novoluhanske, Pokrovske, Berestove, Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka settlements were shelled with barrel artillery. Delivered missile and air strikes near Soledar, Spirne, Pokrovske and Shumy. With the support of artillery fire and aviation, the aggressor resumed assaults in the direction of the settlement of Spirne, with partial success, the hostilities continue. In the Avdiyivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling of the positions of the Defense Forces from the artillery of various calibers along the contact line is recorded. The russian occupiers struck the settlement of Avdiyivka with aircraft. In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advancement of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Fired from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Lupareve, Myrne, Shevchenkove, Chervona Dolyna, Kobzartsi, Partyzanske, Bereznehuvate, Topolyne, Ivanivka, Potemkine, Knyazivka, Dobryanka, Trudolyubivka, and Osokorivka settlements. A pair of Ka-52 helicopters carried out airstrikes near Zarichne and Olhyne. Ukrainian aviation and missile and artillery units continue to strike enemy warehouses and invaders’ concentrations, in particular in the Kherson region. The russian occupiers are demoralized and look for any opportunity to receive minor injuries. They resort to self-mutilation and various simulations of ill health. Only to return alive to the russian federation.

Military Updates

Ukraine's General Staff shared photos and a video of HIMARS multiple-rocket launchers working at Russian targets in Zaporizhzhia Oblasthttps://t.co/RS9Czzhtnr pic.twitter.com/eXBwkBQDrz — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 4, 2022

Russian troops in southern Ukraine received 17 wagons of ammunition from the occupied Crimea and personnel reinforcement from the Russian Federation also arrived to them. Allegedly, the Russian military personnel is demoralized.

The Ukrainian army is stationed a kilometer from the outskirts of Kherson, as per The Economist. Journalists also quote the soldier as saying that the next week or two will be “even more interesting.” Fighting intensifies as Ukraine prepares to counterattack from the west, near Mykolaiv, and from the north, Zelenodolsk in particular.

Regional Updates

In the Donetsk Oblast, railway infrastructure facilities were burned down. Russian ammunition warehouses were on fire, too.

Also today, another Russian ammunition warehouse was hit in occupied Donetsk in the area of the railway stationhttps://t.co/RdzspAR7hr pic.twitter.com/mjZgMD9Jw4 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 4, 2022

Russian troops are 7–10 km from Sloviansk. Evacuating is advised after the massive Russian shelling. 70 people evacuated, 200 people have already signed up for the evacuation. People are leaving in two directions — Dnipro-Ryvne, and the second route to Pokrovsk and by train to Lviv.

In the Luhansk Oblast, an ammunition depot in Kadyevka was burned down.

In the Kharkiv Oblast, territorial defense fighters inflicted losses on the Russian invaders. The successful operation was carried out by the 228th battalion of the 127th brigade of the defense of Kharkiv. Without losing a single soldier, they destroyed a large number of enemy manpower and armored vehicles.

Russian ammunition dump destroyed by Ukrainian artillery on Izium axis in Kharkiv Oblast.https://t.co/vxXx7IBJ3x pic.twitter.com/bGCfFUg9XT — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 5, 2022

In the Izium direction, the Ukrainian army blew up Russian artillery ammunitionwarehouses.

Russia attacked and school in Sumy Oblast across the border – 🇺🇦Emergency Service Today at 13:07 EEST, Russian helicopter launched 2 missiles from the Russian territory at the Esman territorial hromada damaging a schoolhttps://t.co/PuyJYB26fX pic.twitter.com/9y2zrc3Rpd — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 4, 2022

In the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Russian army launched 7 missiles along the Dnieper and the vicinity. 6 were shot down by air defense. The fragments of one rocket fell and caused a fire. No casualties reported. One missile destroyed several houses and caused a fire.

In the Kherson Oblast, the Ukrainian resistance movement announced an indefinite protest action “Stop Referendum” against the fake vote on the annexation of the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.

In the Black Sea, Russia keeps five ships in full combat readiness, more than 30 Kalibr missiles are ready to be launched. The liberation of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island also activated enemy aircraft; the increased threat of missile strikes are reported.

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Russia’s relatively rapid capture of Lysychansk extends its control across virtually all of the territory of Luhansk Oblast, allowing it to claim substantive progress against the policy objective it presented as the immediate purpose of the war, namely ‘liberating’ the Donbas.

Unlike in previous phases of the war, Russia has probably achieved reasonably effective co-ordination between at least two Groupings of Forces, the Central Grouping likely commanded by General-Colonel Alexandr Lapin and the Southern Grouping probably under the recently appointed General Sergei Surovikin.

Ukrainian forces have likely largely withdrawn in good order, in line with existing plans. The Ukrainian held areas of Sievierodonetsk-Lyschansk consisted of a bulge or salient which Russian could attack from three sides. There is a realistic possibility that Ukrainian forces will now be able to fall back to a more readily defendable, straightened front line.

The battle for the Donbas has been characterised by slow rates of advance and Russia’s massed employment of artillery, levelling towns and cities in the process.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Monday 5 July, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the war to the present day:

Humanitarian

️More than 10,000 civilians remain in Russian-occupied Lysychansk. About 90% of the population left the city, 90% of the infrastructure is damaged, and there is no water and gas. There are problems with electricity. Two-thirds of residential buildings cannot be restored.

️Environmental

22 million tonnes of grain currently blocked in Ukraine – Zelenskyy Now Ukraine negotiates the creation of grain export opportunities with the UN & Turkey. Implementation of the export process would be difficult but possible, 🇺🇦president said-UkrInform https://t.co/7CsNCKncqJ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 5, 2022

22 million tons of grain are blocked in Ukraine, said Zelenskyy. Negotiations are underway with the UN and Turkey to create opportunities for grain exports. “It is important for Ukraine to resume the export of grain crops. We are interested in our farmers continuing to work for the next year and the next harvest. To do this, we need to export all this — barley, wheat, corn,” Zelensky added.

More dead dolphins found in the Odesa Oblast. Due to hostilities, animals receive damage to the organs of navigation and hearing, which leads to death.

Harvesting in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast under shelling 📷https://t.co/JZSZ280TSr pic.twitter.com/0fTh19lpoT — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 4, 2022

Legal

Office of the Prosecutor General seized the property of Russian and Belarusian enterprises worth more than UAH 360 million ($12 million.) 315 railway containers with Russian and Belarusian mineral fertilizers arrested in Ukraine The wagons entered Ukraine in violation of the country’s customs legislation.

Support

Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the conference participants in Lugano and spoke about his vision of restoring the destroyed regions of Ukraine. He named the key principles of recovery, including safety, manufacture, compliance with environmental standards, the use of green technologies, maximum transparency, and the implementation of the recovery project in the economic life of Ukraine in order to create new jobs and new industries.

Two Mi-17 helicopters were transported towards the border with Ukraine from Slovakia. Slovakia is transferring up to 10 helicopters to Ukraine.

UK govt introduces new sanctions on Belarus as "the Lukashenko regime continues to actively facilitate Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine" The measures include a ban on the export of oil refining goods, technology, and luxury goods.https://t.co/yyvMxL6kV5 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 4, 2022

️The UK authorities have added two Russian companies and six citizens of the Russian Federation to the sanctions list. Among those sanctioned is Daria Dugina, daughter of Putin’s ideologist Alexandr Dugin.

On her first visit to Kyiv, @SwedishPM Magdalena Andersson met with President @ZelenskyyUa Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram: "Thank you for your solidarity with Ukrainians and the support for our course towards full-fledged accession to the EU in the future"https://t.co/hd6a5WegES pic.twitter.com/buvTDQjpuZ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 4, 2022

Ukraine will receive the first tranche of the EU macro-financial assistance in the amount of 1 billion Euros in summer, said European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

️The EU intends to agree on the seventh package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus by the end of July. It is expected that some “loopholes” will be closed in it, as well as an embargo on gold imports,.

️A Bayraktar for Ukraine was delivered to Lithuania. Funds for the UAV were collected by the residents of Lithuania. The Turkish company Baykar Makina promised to transfer it free of charge. The collected money went to ammunition for the drone.

The European Union will create an international platform for the restoration of Ukraine after the end of the war.

New Developments [HEADING 3]

Ukraine presented a plan that should help restore the country’s economy. It is supposed to be completed in 10 years. This will require $750 billion. Kyiv sees the confiscated assets of the Russian Federation as the main source of funding, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

In Ukraine, 152,360 explosive items incl 1,998 aerial bombs were defused on the area of 63,362 ha since Feb 24 – 🇺🇦Emergency Servicehttps://t.co/mPqLQwEzWj pic.twitter.com/LxLwR7HmV9 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 4, 2022

Putin did not congratulate Biden and the Americans on Independence Day. This year was the culmination of unfriendly policy on the part of the US, Kremlin spokesman Peskov said

Pope Francis says he would like to visit Moscow and Kyiv.

The UK Department of Defense’s Twitter and YouTube accounts were hacked. The hack was promptly fixed. All details will be made public after the completion of the investigation of the incident.

Assessment

On the war.

The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of Saturday 4 July, 2022:

Russian forces have likely secured the Luhansk Oblast border, although pockets of Ukrainian resistance may remain in and around Lysychansk. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced that Russian forces have captured Luhansk Oblast on July 3, after seizing Lysychansk and settlements on the Luhansk Oblast administrative border.[1] The Ukrainian General Staff also announced that Ukrainian forces withdrew from Lysychansk to avoid personnel losses.[2] Russian forces have likely not fully cleared Lysychansk and Luhansk Oblast as of July 3, despite Shoigu’s announcement. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that Russian forces are still fighting within Lysychansk to defeat remaining encircled Ukrainian forces, but the Ukrainian withdrawal means that Russian forces will almost certainly complete their clearing operations relatively quickly.[3] Russian forces will likely next advance on Siversk, though they could launch more significant attacks on Bakhmut or Sloviansk instead or at the same time. Ukrainian forces will likely continue their fighting withdrawal toward the E40 highway that runs from Sloviansk through Bakhmut toward Debaltseve. It is unclear whether they will choose to defend around Siversk at this time. Two very senior Russian commanders are reportedly responsible for the tactical activities around Lysychansk. Commander of the Central Military District Colonel General Aleksandr Lapin and Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces Army General Sergey Suvorikin (who also commands Russia’s “southern” group of troops in Ukraine) have been responsible for securing Lysychansk and the area to the west of it respectively.[4] The involvement of two such senior officers in the same undertaking in a small part of the front is remarkable and likely indicates the significance that Russian President Vladimir Putin has attributed to securing Lysychansk and the Luhansk Oblast border as well as his lack of confidence in more junior officers to do the job. Ukrainian forces likely used US-provided HIMARS rocket artillery systems to strike a Russian ammunition depot at the Melitopol airfield on July 3. Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported that Ukrainian forces launched two strikes on one of the four Russian depots in Melitopol.[5] Russian Telegram channel Rybar released footage of a large cloud of smoke over the city, and Russian-appointed Melitopol Governor Yevhen Balytskyi falsely claimed that Ukrainian forces aimed to strike residential buildings, but instead hit areas around the airfield.[6] The Kremlin likely seeks to expand Russian state control over private Russian companies that support elements of Russia’s military industrial base. The Ukrainian Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reported on July 3 that the Russian government’s inability to pay Russian firms supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine is degrading Russia’s ability to repair damaged vehicles. The GUR reported that the directors of Russian military vehicle repair centers are not accepting new Russian equipment for repair because the Russian military has not paid these centers for previous work.[7] Recently proposed Russian legislation suggests that Kremlin leadership shares GUR’s assessment. Russian legislators in the Russian State Duma submitted a bill on June 30 that would empower the Kremlin to introduce “special measures in the economic sphere” enabling the Russian government to force private Russian companies to provide supplies for Russian military operations.[8] The bill prohibits Russian businesses from refusing to fulfil Russian government procurement orders connected to Russian military operations. Key Takeaways Russian forces seized the remaining territory between Lysychansk and Luhansk Oblast’s administrative borders on July 3.

Russian forces launched assaults northeast of Bakhmut and north of Sloviansk but did not secure new territorial gains.

Russian forces conducted extensive artillery attacks in the western part of the Southern Axis likely to disrupt Ukrainian counteroffensives.

The Kremlin continued to set conditions for potential Russian annexation of proxy republics.

Ukrainian partisans reportedly derailed a Russian armored train carrying ammunition near Melitopol on July 2.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian invasion