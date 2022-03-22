Ukrainians love the Turkish combat drone Bayraktar so much they wrote a song about it

Bayraktar TB2, an unmanned combat aerial vehicle, made by the Turkish company Baykar Defence
Bayraktar song
The original version on Borovok’s channel is age-restricted; view it here.
|
Ukrainian text by Taras Borovok
|
Transliteration
|
English poetic translation by Adrian Bryttan
|
Прийшли окупанти до нас в Україну
Форма новенька, воєнні машини
Та трохи поплавився їх інвентар
Байрактар… Байрактар…
|
Pryishly okupanty do nas v Ukrainu
Forma novenka, voienni mashyny
Ta trokhy poplavyvsia yikh inventar
Bаyraktаr, Bаyrаktar
|
The raiders assaulted Ukraine, hurling bluster,
Jets, modern tanks, all the troops they could muster.
But soon they exhausted their whole repertoire.
Bаyraktаr, Bаyrаktar
|
Російскі танкісти сховались в кущі,
Щоб лаптем посьорбати довбані щі
Та трохи у щах перегрівся навар
Байрактар… Байрактар…
|
Rosiiski tankisty skhovalys v kushchi,
Shchob laptem posorbaty dovbani shchi
Ta trokhy u shchakh perehrivsia navar
Bаyraktаr, Bаyraktar
|
Then Russia’s brave tankers crawled into the shrub
To slurp cabbage crap soup in straw shoes – some grub!
This slop soon boiled over and stank from afar.
Bаyraktаr, Bаyraktar
|
Зі сходу припхались до нас барани
Для вастанавлєнья велікай страни.
Найкращій пастух баранячих отар
Байрактар… Байрактар…
|
Zi skhodu prypkhalys do nas barany
Dlia vastanavlienia velikai strany.
Naikrashchii pastukh baraniachykh otar
Bayrаktar, Bayraktаr
|
These sheep from the East shoved their snouts on our land,
And lied they will “help” us to thrive and be grand.
Our shepherd corrals them, wherever they are!
Bayrаktar, Bayraktаr
|
Їх доводи – всяке озброєня різне:
Потужні ракети, машини залізні.
У нас на всі доводи є коментар –
Байрактар… Байрактар…
|
Yikh dovody – vsiake ozbroienia rizne:
Potuzhni rakety, mashyny zalizni.
U nas na vsi dovody ye komentar –
Bayrаktar, Bayraktаr
|
Their rockets be many, their armor be strong,
Yet here they will meet our response before long.
We’ll bury their columns in snow, fire, and tar.
Bayrаktar, Bayraktаr
|
Вони захопити хотіли нас зразу
І ми зачаїли на орків образу.
З бандитів російських робить примар
Байрактар… Байрактар…
|
Vony zakhopyty khotily nas zrazu
I my zachaily na orkiv obrazu.
Z bandytiv rosiiskykh robyt prymar
Bayraktаr, Bayraktаr
|
These orcs aimed to conquer and pillage right fast,
But our new weapon will give them a blast,
And blow back their fragments to their Kommissar!
Bayraktаr, Bayraktаr
|
Російска поліція справи заводить
Но вбивцю рашистів ніяк не знаходить.
Хто ж винен, що в нашому полі глухар?
Байрактар… Байрактар…
|
Rosiiska politsiia spravy zavodyt
No vbyvtsiu rashystiv niiak ne znakhodyt.
Khto zh vynen, shcho v nashomu poli hlukhar?
Bayraktаr, Bayrаktаr
|
Russian police cannot spot who it was
That snuffed all their lackeys and cut off their claws.
Didn’t they know of our hawks, near and far?
Bayraktаr, Bayrаktаr
|
Веде пропаганду кремлівський урод,
Слова пропаганди ковтає народ.
Тепер нове слово знає їх цар:
Байрактар… Байрактар…
|
Vede propahandu kremlivskyi urod,
Slova propahandy kovtaie narod.
Teper nove slovo znaie yikh tsar:
Bayrаktаr, Bаyraktаr
|
The fiend in the Kremlin spreads only deceit,
The sheep in his nation will nod and just bleat.
But now there’s a new word to fear for their Tsar:
Bayrаktаr, Bаyraktаr
The song became an instant hit, and has inspired many remixes:
It is becoming a true folk hit:
More on Bayraktar drone
Bayraktar (translated as “flag holder” from Turkish) was named after Baykar company founder Özdemir Bayraktar. It is a Turkey-made combat drone capable of reaching a speed of 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour) and rising t a height of eight kilometers (0.6 miles). The drone can acquiesce and fire a target with aerial bombs and guided anti-tank missiles.
https://twitter.com/GenmunJake/status/1504824804586627074?t=LKMPLHwX8ea-tJSU6r1eXw&s=19
Bayraktar drones have a high-precision sighting system to help destroy various enemy ammunition, for example, truck-mounted multiple rocket launchers “Grad” and air defense missile systems “Buk,” tanks, and military convoys.
https://twitter.com/Militarylandnet/status/1503280853681590273?t=9Dm4K-edAF2fy5yWjmf1yQ&s=19
In 2019, Ukraine signed a trade agreement to buy Bayraktar TB2 from Turkey. And in 2021, the drones exercised their first flying over the eastern part of Ukraine. On 26 October 2021, Ukraine reportedly used this Turkish-produced drone to destroy a Russian-separatist howitzer that shelled Ukrainian positions in Hranitne.
Now, Bayraktars, easy to control, light, maneuverable, highly precise, and difficult to detect, are helping the Ukrainian army defeat Russian invaders and are bringing our victory closer.
Related:
- Erdogan in Kyiv: free trade deal, Bayraktar production agreement, offers to mediate Russia talks
- Berlin concerned by Ukraine using Bayraktar drone, but not by Russian-separatist side using banned weapons
- Ukraine reports first strike with Turkish Bayraktar drone
- Baku’s success in using Turkish drones raises question: Could Ukraine use them against Russia in Crimea?
- Echoes of Nagorny Karabakh. Why Germany is worried about Ukraine’s drones in the Donbas war
Tags: Bayraktar, Russia-Ukraine war, Russian invasion of Ukraine