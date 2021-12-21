Ukraine launches official account on Spotify

Now you can officially listen to Ukraine on Spotify with songs tailored for six moods.

Ukraine has launched its official account on Spotify — Ukraine.ua. Currently, it hosts 6 playlists, 139 songs, and some 100 Ukrainian bands and musicians. The Ukrainian Institute, Ukrainian media about music Slukh, and Ministry of Foreign affairs jointly created the account. [/editorial]

The account displays contemporary Ukrainian music, both in English and Ukrainian languages. It includes Ukrainian bands that are already known internationally, such as DakhaBrakha, ONUKA, and Go_A but also many others who became popular in their home country. The style varies, although you won’t find there many songs from specific narrow genres.

The main idea of the Ukrainian account on Spotify is emotions. The six thematic playlists are arranged each according to a particular mood:

If you feel inspired If you feel the party vibe If you feel Christmas If you feel blue If you feel glad If you feel motivated

A special playlist is dedicated to Christmas and Ukrainian Shchedryk, worldwide known as Carol of the Bells.

Ukraine.ua is an official initiative of the Ukrainian state to popularize the opportunities the country has to offer.

In addition to the official website Ukraine.ua and the Spotify account , Ukraine also has official pages on Facebook ( Ukraine UA ) and Instagram ( @ukraine.ua ), which share popular tourist destinations, along with Ukrainian culture and cuisine.

For more Ukrainian music, you can also check out Euromaidan Press’ Ukrainian Christmas music playlist and Ukrainian folk music playlist here:

In 2020, Slukh media, who helped create the Spotify account, released a documentary with English subtitles about new Ukrainian musicians who use folk motives and instruments in their songs that can be watched with English subtitles. There are 10 more similar documentaries, in particular about Ukrainian dance culture and contemporary films in the official Slukh channel.

The brand UkraineNOW has also helped to create the visual design of the Spotify account. UkraineNOW is the online business card and tourist card of Ukraine with the most important information. It is also the brand widely used in contemporary projects dedicated or related to Ukraine.

UkraineNOW creators became the main contemporary protagonists of the documentary Brand Makers by director Nadiya Parfan that shows the history of Ukrainian brand makers from iconic Heorhiy Narbut, designer of Ukrainian state symbols, to designers of contemporary best Ukrainian projects:

