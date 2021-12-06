“Moscow regards concessions as a sign of weakness,” says Ukrainian civil society ahead of Biden-Putin call | Open letter

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy (left) met US President Biden in Washington DC on 1 September 2021. Photo: president.gov.ua

Editor’s Note Ahead of a call between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which follows more than a month of a mounting warscare, Ukrainian civil society representatives remind that each attempt “to listen to the Kremlin” has led to another escalation, not a reduction in tensions. We publish their open letter. Ahead of a call between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which follows more than a month of a mounting warscare, Ukrainian civil society representatives remind that each attempt “to listen to the Kremlin” has led to another escalation, not a reduction in tensions. We publish their open letter.

6 December 2021

URGENT APPEAL FROM UKRAINIAN CIVIL SOCIETY REPRESENTATIVES TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, JOE BIDEN, ON THE EVE OF HIS MEETING WITH THE RUSSIAN PRESIDENT

Dear Mr. President,

On December 7, 2021, a video conference will be held between the Presidents of the United States and Russia. The “question of Ukraine” was announced as one of the cornerstone issues for discussion. Over the past few weeks, US officials have spoken out on ways to resolve the threat of armed confrontation between Russia and Ukraine. Because of the seriousness of recent developments, Ukrainians are paying special attention to this meeting.

Over the past eight years, the Kremlin leadership has taken considerable visible and covert measures to convince the world of Putin’s real intentions to revive the Soviet Evil Empire. This policy is being implemented on the territory of Russia itself, against the civil and human rights of indigenous peoples, as well as against other sovereign states and international organizations. It would be superfluous to list all the aggressive criminal actions perpetrated by Putin and his entourage, be it poisonings, targeted assassinations, artificial migrant crises, or war, all of which threaten the stability and lives of millions in Europe and around the world. The Kremlin is cynically seizing foreign territories, interfering in the internal affairs of sovereign states, exporting terrorism, engaging in cyberterrorism, destroying the environment, and using illicit weapons against civilians.

Ukrainians feel the consequences of this criminal activity in their daily lives. Russia’s ongoing armed aggression against Ukraine has forced millions of people to flee their homes. Every day, fighting inflicts injuries and deaths, the regime of occupation systematically violates the rights of the local population, and more and more hostages are taken prisoners.

We hope that the representatives of your Administration are aware of all these facts, because recently, in a letter from Ukrainian journalist Oleksii Bessarabov, who has been languishing in a Russian prison for six years, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken assured him and other Ukrainian hostages that “the United States of America has not forgotten about you and dozens of your unjustly convicted fellow citizens.”

Eight years of Russia’s active confrontation with Ukraine and the West have been enough to prove that each attempt “to listen to the Kremlin” has led to another escalation, not a reduction in tensions. Evidence of this is Washington’s review of the Nord Stream 2 sanctions regime. In response, Moscow did not hesitate to “thank you.” Europe’s gas market immediately suffered an artificial crisis, due to deliberate manipulation by the Russians. Russia has continued to actively take over Belarus, and with Lukashenko’s hands, it is terrorizing the countries of the Free World, either by organized delivery of “migrants” to the border or by systematic threats. In fact, it was in response to the easing of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 that Russia began to draw a huge number of weapons and military into Ukraine’s borders.

Moscow has always regarded any concessions as a sign of weakness. We, Ukrainians, can confirm this long-proven axiom. Therefore, we assure you that #UkrainiansWillResist to successfully win the war for the sake of their freedom and sovereignty. Regular opinion polls in Ukraine and Europe show that Ukrainians have one of the highest rates of readiness on the continent to fight for their country with weapons in hand. The Summits for Democracy initiated by you are a good idea for the solidarity and consolidation of the world’s democracies in the face of rising autocracies. However, now democracy not only needs a summit but, above all, protection.

We believe that during your talks with Putin, you will adhere to a guiding principle: no decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine. Mutual trust and partnership relations between our countries are based on this position. At this juncture in time, we express our deep gratitude to all the American people for their continued and consistent support for our state. We believe that by working together we are nearing the moment of Ukraine’s accession to full membership in NATO.

We also want to emphasize that the implementation of the Minsk agreements under Russia’s dictatorship cannot be a way to a peaceful settlement. Since 2015, public opinion polls have consistently shown that most Ukrainians do not support the provisions of these agreements. Attempts to limit Ukraine’s sovereignty through the implementation of the Minsk agreements will have catastrophic consequences for the security of the whole Europe. The solution to the current crisis should be sought through coercive and severe punitive measures, not aimed at the victim of aggression, but through a coalition of international pressure on Russia as a systematic violator of international law and order and through immediate, enhanced military support for Ukraine.

Yesterday, marked the anniversary of the signing of the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances, which sadly failed to protect a nuclear-free Ukraine from an attack on its sovereignty. Today, countries like Iran, are carefully watching developments in Ukraine. They will view the failure to stand up for Ukraine as a green light for bad behavior by other rogue nations. If the US and its European partners fail to protect Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity, if Russia is not stopped, the West will have shown the world that international agreements are pointless and peace-loving nations, like Ukraine, cannot count on their Western partners.

We are convinced that the struggle of the Ukrainian people against Eastern despotism at the vanguard of Western civilization deserves deep respect and comprehensive support. The United States and Ukraine must act in the spirit of the renewed Strategic Partnership Charter. We assure you that the Ukrainian people, along with our free Eastern European neighbors, are, and will remain, a reliable ally of the United States in the struggle for freedom, democracy, international stability, and prosperity.

Most respectfully,

representatives of

Ukrainian civil society

Solomiia Bobrovska, Member of Parliament of IX convocation Halyna Vasylchenko, Member of Parliament of IX convocation Yulia Klymenko, Member of Parliament of IX convocation Iryna Gerashchenko, Member of Parliament of IX convocation Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Member of Parliament of IX convocation Mariia Ionova, Member of Parliament of IX convocation Iryna Friz, Member of Parliament of IX convocation Josef Zissels, Kyiv, former political prisoner, First of December Initiative Group Volodymyr Vasylenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine Hanna Hopko, Head of ANTS Network, PhD in Social Communication Myroslav Marynovych, Lviv, former political prisoner, UCU Vice-Rector, First of December Initiative Group Mykhailo Gonchar, President of CGS Strategy XXI Serhiy Kvit, Professor of National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy Refat Chubarov, Chairman of the Mejilis of the Crimean Tatar People Roman Bezsmertnyi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine Olena Styazhkina, historian, writer Volodymyr Ohryzko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine, Minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine in 2007-2009 Ihor Kozlovsky, President of the Center for Religious Studies and International Spiritual Relations, Senior Research Fellow at Skovoroda Institute of Philosophy of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, First of December Initiative Group Olya Hnatyuk, Kyiv, Vice-President of the Ukrainian PEN Center, Professor of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and the University of Warsaw, First of December Initiative Group Mykola Horbal, Kyiv, poet, former political prisoner Taras Voznyak, Editor of NGO Magazine Ї Yevhen Zakharov, Human Rights Defender, Director of the Kharkiv Human Rights Group, Member of the Board of the Memorial International Society, First of December Initiative Group Anatoliy Podolsky, Ph.D., head of the Ukrainian Center for Holocaust Studies, leading researcher at the Kuras Institute for Political and Ethnonational Studies, NAS of Ukraine Agiya Zagrebelska, Founder of Antitrust League Ostap Kryvdyk, Analyst at AC UCU, Ukrainian strategic initiative Oleksandr Khara, Fellow of Centre of Defence Strategies Yaroslav Yatskiv, Kyiv, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, First of December Initiative Group Walter Zaryckyj, PhD, Executive Director Center for US-Ukrainian Relations Andriy Lyubka, PEN Ukraine member Andrii Teteruk, Member of Parliament of VIII convocation Victoria Voytsitska, Member of the Parliament of VIII convocation Oleksiy Garan, Kyiv, Professor of Political Science, Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Scientific Director of the Democratic Initiatives Foundation Heorhii Tuka, public figure, volunteer Mykola Hryckowian, President of Organization for the Defense of the Four Freedoms of Ukraine (ODFFU) Ihor Lapin, Russo-Ukrainian war veteran, human rights activist, member of parliament of VIII convocation, co-coordinator of Resistance to Capitulation Movement Andrii Yusov, Director of “School of responsible politics” Andrii Levus, Head of Oversight council Ukranian strategic initiative Mykhailo Basarab, Political analyst Borys Babin, Expert at Assosiation of Reintegration of Crimea Ihor Lutsenko, Member of Parliament of VIII convocation Yevhen Mahda, Executive director at Institute of World Policy Anatoliy Dnistrovyi, author, board member at PEN Ukraine Volodymyr Horbach, Political analyst at Institute for Euro-Atlantic Cooperation Ihor Koliushko, Head of the Board at Centre for Policy and Legal Reform Yuriy Lutsenko, Kyiv, public figure, former political prisoner Ivan Vasyunyk, Kyiv, statesman and public figure Viktor Taran, CEO at “Digital reputation” Illia Kononov, Spokesman of Resistance to Capitulation Movement Vitalii Bala, Director at Agency for Situation Modelling Larysa Volovyk, President / Founder of the Kharkiv Holocaust Museum Public Organization Ostap Yednak, Board member at National Interests Advocacy Network ANTS Myroslav Hai, Foundation Mir&Co, co-coordinator of Resistance to Capitulation Movement Alfiya Shevchenko, Kyiv, Congress of Ethnic Communities of Ukraine Taras Stetskiv, Member of Ukrainian Parliament in 1990-2006, 2007-2012 Borys Potapenko, Member of LUC/ODFFU Volodymyr Kurennoy, Member of Parliament of V, Vll and VIII convocations, Freedom and Democracy Foundation Yuriy Pidlisnyy, Chair of the political science department at Ukrainian Catholic University Vladyslav Golub, Member of the Parliament of VII convocation Yuriy Goncharenko, Vice-president of Foundation for democracy assistance Bronislav Tutelman, Chernivtsi, artist, Honored Artist of Ukraine Anatoliy Tkachuk, Director for science and development at Civil Sosiety Institute Pavlo Rizanenko, Member of Parliament of VII and VIII convocations Zoya Kazanzhy, Strategic consultant at Communication consulting E`COMM Tetyana Pastushenko, Kyiv, senior researcher at the Institute of History of Ukraine of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Borys Zakharov, Kyiv, Director of the “Lyudyna i Pravo” Charitable Foundation Yevhen Bystrytsky, Head of Election Council UA Mykola Kushnir, Chernivtsi, historian, director of the Jewish Museum Serhii Savchenko, Head of Center for Analytical Studies and Countering Hybrid Threats Leonid Kozachenko, Chairman of the Council at Enterpreneurs Council at the Government of Ukraine Vitaliy Kolomiets, lawer at «OK Legal» law firm Oleksii Mushak, Member of Parliament 2014-2019, economic adviser to the Prime Minister 2019-2020 Ashot Topchian, Director of Ukrainian strategic initiative Petro Kiyan, Co-coordinator of Pravotvorets initiative Anatoii Lutsenko, CEO of GMT GROUP Halyna Kharaz, Kyiv, Vaad of Ukraine Ihor Markov, Senior Research fellow at Institute of Ethnology of National Academy of Sciences Pavlo Podobied, Chairman of the Board at The charitable foundation “Heroyika” Olexander Shyrshyn, Chernivtsi, Chairman of the “UA group” Public Organization Oleh Yaskiv, Vice-rector for Science at Ukrainian Catholic University Artem Myrhorodskyi, СЕО at «GreenAge» Sergiy Shtepa, Professor at National Aviation University Kateryna Musiienko, APA at European Parliament Ruslana Potapenko, PhD at Hryhorii Skovoroda University in Pereiaslav Taras Plakhtiy, Independent researcher of political parties Sergiy Parkhomenko, Director of O.Nykonorov Centre of Foreign Policy Studies OPAD Lyubov Krupnyk, Kyiv, researcher, UINM Serhii Repik, Head of NGO “YNC” Dariia Taran, CEO at NGO “Result” Ruslan Rokhov, Managing partner of PGR Consulting Group LLC Zoya Garkavenko, President of ACADEMY OF PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Yohanan Petrovsky-Stern, Chicago, Professor of History Bohdan Pankevych, Head of the Department at NGO Ukrainian Galicijan Assembly Petro Makovskyi, Head of Board of Directors of Credit union “Vyhoda” Pavlo Bilous, co-coordinator of Resistance to Capitulation Movement Pavlo Zhovnirenko, Head of the Board at NGO CENTER FOR STRATEGIC STUDIES Roman Kulyk, researcher, UINM Oleksiy Borovskiy, Associate Professor at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Roman Sohn, Chairman at Direct Initiative International Centre for Ukraine Ariana Gic, Director of Direct Initiative International Centre for Ukraine Sviatoslav Litynskyi, Director of NGO Nezalezni Oleksandr Yabchanka, teacher at Ukrainian Catholic University Alina Maiorova, Executive Director of Security Environment Research Center “Prometheus” Mykola Saveliev, Editor in Chief at Newspaper “Ratusha” Svitlana Blagodietielieva-Vovk, Head of the Council at NGO GPES Oleksander Sosnytskyi, entrepreneur, community leader Volodymyr Volovodiuk, Chieftain of Vinnytsia Cossack Regiment named after Ivan Bohun Oleh Leontyev, lawer Jechiel Fischzon, Jerusalem, poet Svitlana Kopylova, Kyiv, lawyer Petro Rykhlo, Chernivtsi, professor of National University of Chernivtsi Tetyana Khorunzha, Kyiv, editor of the Forum of Nations newspaper Vyacheslav Perch, Kyiv, lawyer Kyrylo Danylchenko, Kyiv, Vaad of Ukraine

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Related

Tags: Biden, open letter