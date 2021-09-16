56% of Ukrainian adults do not want a COVID jab

Credit: depositphotos 

Ukraine

56% of Ukrainians do not plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and 52% object to compulsory vaccination, a sociological poll by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives fund has found. These rates are one of the highest in the world.

Image from the poll results, translated by Euromaidan Press

One of the most common reasons for refusing vaccination is the belief that vaccines are still poorly understood.

This was stated by:

  • 56.9% of young people;
  • 56% of middle-aged people;
  • 43% – older age.

Almost half of Ukrainians are afraid of being vaccinated because of side effects. This reason was indicated by:

  • 48.9% of young people;
  • 45.1% of middle-aged people;
  • 38.5% – older age.

Roughly a third of respondents are worried about the “imposition of vaccination by the state,” and as many people do not believe that the vaccine will protect them from the disease.

Arguments “for” vaccination include the desire to work under lockdown conditions.

In general, Ukrainians oppose mandatory vaccination for all adult citizens. Slightly more than 23% of respondents are in favor, while almost 52% are against.

However, respondents were more insistent that specific professional groups get a mandatory vaccination: 50.2% believe that medical workers, 42% – that education workers, and 40% – the military and law enforcement should be forced to get the jab.

See more about COVID-19 in Ukraine on our interactive page: 

Interactive COVID-19: Ukraine and world

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags:

Recent Articles

SUBSCRIBE TO EUROMAIDAN PRESS via email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 20,157 other subscribers

Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required
Type of mailing list

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

© EUROMAIDAN PRESS
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.