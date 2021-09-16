56% of Ukrainian adults do not want a COVID jab

56% of Ukrainians do not plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and 52% object to compulsory vaccination, a sociological poll by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives fund has found. These rates are one of the highest in the world.

One of the most common reasons for refusing vaccination is the belief that vaccines are still poorly understood.

This was stated by:

56.9% of young people;

56% of middle-aged people;

43% – older age.

Almost half of Ukrainians are afraid of being vaccinated because of side effects. This reason was indicated by:

48.9% of young people;

45.1% of middle-aged people;

38.5% – older age.

Roughly a third of respondents are worried about the “imposition of vaccination by the state,” and as many people do not believe that the vaccine will protect them from the disease.

Arguments “for” vaccination include the desire to work under lockdown conditions.

In general, Ukrainians oppose mandatory vaccination for all adult citizens. Slightly more than 23% of respondents are in favor, while almost 52% are against.

However, respondents were more insistent that specific professional groups get a mandatory vaccination: 50.2% believe that medical workers, 42% – that education workers, and 40% – the military and law enforcement should be forced to get the jab.

