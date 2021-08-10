Moscow upset by new talk in Kyiv about Latinization of Ukrainian

Excerpt of Serhii Pylypenko's Open Letter article written in Ukrainian using Latin script (Source: zbruc.eu)

Excerpt of Serhii Pylypenko's Open Letter article written in Ukrainian using Latin script (Source: zbruc.eu) 

Ukraine

Edited by: A. N.

The Institute of Linguistics of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences has opened a new discussion about the possibility of shifting from the Cyrillic to the Latin script for Ukrainian, an idea various Ukrainian nationalists have promoted in the past but that is abhorrent to Moscow and many Russians.

The Ukrainian Institute has used as the occasion for this new discussion the 130th anniversary of the birth of Serhii Pylypenko who promoted Latinization not just of Ukrainian but of Russian as well in the 1920s (facebook.com and zbruc.eu).

Moscow worried Russian ‘ceasing to be language of majority’ in Ukraine, Shchetkina says

Russian officials are angry; but one Russian writer, Anna Shershnyeva points out that Pylypenko is a more complicated figure than the Ukrainians may recognize and that, if one knows something about him, he may not be the person Kyiv should want to hang its hat on.

Pylypenko, she writes, was a convinced communist and viewed “a single (Latin) alphabet as a means of uniting various peoples who in the future could build communism. Indeed, he treated differences in alphabets as a manifestation of nationalism and an obstacle on the path to ‘participation in international cultures.”

Would shift to Latin script liberate Ukrainian or destroy it?

Although he joined the Bolshevik party in 1919, Pylypenko became the leader of linguistics in Ukraine during the 1920s. “Possibly” for that reason, he was expelled from the party in 1933, arrested and shot, a history Shershnyeva says Ukrainians considering his ideas should remember.

But the Russian critic may have missed the point. Instead of undercutting the Ukrainian drive toward Latinization, referring to Pylypenko reinforces that effort, reminding Ukrainians just how much a challenge Moscow views Latinization and thus elevating its political importance in the minds of many Ukrainians who have not focused on this issue up to now.

Read More:

Edited by: A. N.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , , , ,

Recent Articles

SUBSCRIBE TO EUROMAIDAN PRESS via email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 19,985 other subscribers

Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required
Type of mailing list

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

© EUROMAIDAN PRESS
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.