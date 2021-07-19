UN releases data on Donbas war victims starting from 2014

A child in occupied Donbas with his mother. Photo: Andriy Dubchak, frontliner.com.ua

In response to a request from RFE/RL, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has released the total number of victims of hostilities in Donbas from 14 April 2014 to 30 June 2021.

“The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) estimates that the total number of casualties related to the conflict in Ukraine is 42,500-44,500,” the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said in response to a request from RFE/RL.

These 42,500-44,500 losses comprise:

13,200-13,400 dead (at least 3,390 civilians, approximately 4,200 Ukrainian military and approximately 5,800 members of armed [Russian proxy] groups);

29,600–33,600 wounded (7,000–9,000 civilians, 9,800–10,800 Ukrainian servicemen and 12,800–13,800 members of armed [Russian proxy] groups).

Throughout the whole conflict, from 14 April 2014 to 30 June 2021, civilians accounted for 25-26% of the total number of people killed in the conflict (3,390 out of 13,200-13,400). The same ratio applies to injuries, according to the UNHCR response.

“It should be noted that this ratio has changed significantly over the years: from 33-34% in 2014 (one civilian killed for each two dead Ukrainian soldiers or members of armed groups), to 4-5% in 2019-2021: one civilian killed by artillery shelling, light arms, and mine-related incidents, for each 20–25 Ukrainian soldiers or members of armed groups killed by artillery shelling, light arms, and mine-related incidents.”

Between 14 April 2014 and 10 February 2020, UNHCR reported 42,000 to 44,000 casualties.

