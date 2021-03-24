Kremlin simultaneously seeking to destroy republics and nations on which they rest, Shro says

World Congress of Tatars, August 2017 (Image: business-online.ru)
In a Guildhall commentary, he suggests that these two processes, in turn, are connected with “the strengthening of ‘the criminal structure called ‘the Russian Federation’ and the final destruction of the remnants of the state.”
At the regional and especially the republic level, Shro says, the remnants of genuine statehood still exist. These present “a serious danger” to Moscow, which has already destroyed the government at the center in favor of a criminal corporation and thus give “legitimacy to an alternative government structure,” something the Kremlin can’t tolerate.
- Read also: Moscow hides its effort to weaken larger non-Russian nations by playing up its support for smaller ones
Both the political opposition in Moscow and the leaders of the republics should recognize just how serious this threat to the country is, but neither is prepared to do so at least not yet. The so-called opposition in Moscow is easily distracted by “shows” like the Navalny protests, and the regional and republic leaders have proved unable to form a united front, the Russian political émigré says.
It is especially important, he argues, that those outside of Moscow recognize what is going on and take steps to resist it before all the features of federalism and multi-nationality have been destroyed; and it is critical that “the non-national regions” be part of this effort right alongside the non-Russian republics. They need federalism too.
- Read also: Moscow splitting Finno-Ugric languages to promote assimilation to Russian, Mari linguist says
Shro’s comments follow another Guildhall commentary by Aleksandr Bolkin, the vice president of the Free Idel-Ural movement. He says that Dmitry Bondarenko’s attack on republic languages reflects thinking in the Kremlin that Vladimir Putin is as yet not willing to say himself lest he provoke a backlash.
