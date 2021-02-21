37 unique photos to remember the Euromaidan Revolution

After the Euromaidan revolution, Ukrainian photographers united to create a photo project to remember the events of 2013-2014 which changed Ukraine’s course of history. Titled HUMAN FACTOR. LAST EDITION, it showcases the ordinary Ukrainians who took part in the protests in Kyiv. Many heroically withstood the riot police attacks on the camp of the protesters. Some fell in the uneven battle and are remembered as heroes.
On the seventh anniversary of Euromaidan’s victory, HUMAN FACTOR. LAST EDITION is making more of these historical images available online, many for the first time. The first dispatch was dedicated to individual faces of the Revolution. This one is dedicated to the collective action without which Euromaidan would not have succeeded.
01.12.2013 | The first bloody fights on Bankova Street. The protesters are trying to break through the police line in front of the Administration of the President of Ukraine with the help of an excavator. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko
01.12.2013 | Bankova Street. Protesters are throwing stones at the police line to break into the Presidential Administration. In this line, the authorities had ordered almost unprotected young men of the internal troops. They stood under a hail of stones for several hours. Berkut stood behind them. Photo by Maks Levin
01.12.2013 | St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery. Demonstrators sleep on the floor of the church during the all-night service, hiding from persecution. Photo by Max Trebukhov
Each anniversary of the Euromaidan revolution is like an open question. What did it achieve?
01.12.2013 | Independence Square. “March of Millions” in Kyiv. A patriotic demonstrator sitting on a crane over a crowd of protesters. Photo by Nataliia Kravchuk
05.12.2013 | Independence Square. Protesters are warming themselves near a barrel with a fire. Photo by Yeugen Kotenko
Each anniversary of the Euromaidan revolution is like an open wound. Are we making sure that the heroes of the Heaven’s Hundred did not die in vain?
07.12.2013 | A protester holds a hand on his heart during night duty on Khreshchatyk, singing the Ukrainian national anthem. Photo by Gorb Andrii
Each anniversary of the Euromaidan revolution is like a riddle. How did it manage to win, despite the odds?
07.12.2013 | Pavilion of the KyivExpoPlaza Exhibition Complex. Many activists from the western regions temporarily live on the territory of the KyivExpoPlaza Exhibition Complex. Photo by Oleg Pereverzev
Yet here we are, seven years after the revolution won, looking back into our memories to grasp why each night, it was a matter of life or death that Maidan would withstand the attacks of the riot police.
15.12.2013 | A man plays the guitar near the barricade next to the Trade Union building on Independence Square. Photo by Alexander Kuzmin
15.12.2013 | The Sunday meeting on Independence Square broke all records as to the number of participants. Taken from the roof of the Trade Union building. Photo by Konstantin Chernichkin
15.12.2013 | Barricade on Instytutska Street. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko
22.12.2013 | A group of young people holding the flag of Ukraine stands near the Peoples’ Friendship Arch in Kreschaty Park after the Sunday demonstration. Photo by Vadym Gryga
Something very important brought hundreds of thousands to the streets over three months. It was for that something that over a hundred met their end, failed by their wooden shields. Dignity? Self-determination? Then, that something was the most important thing in the world.
19.01.2014 | Hrushevsky Street. The first burning bus. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko
20.01.2014 | Hrushevsky Street. A protester shoots a slingshot at soldiers of the Berkut special unit in response to their rubber shots from pump-action rifles. Photo by Pavlo Podufalov
20.01.2014 | Hrushevsky Street. A man covers his face from the caustic gas of a gas grenade. Photo by Maksym Liukov
21.01.2014 | At the barricades you could meet older women in fur coats and expensive shoes. After work, they brought large thermoses with tea and sandwiches to Hrushevsky Street. Young girls also came here, beating drum beats on the iron for hours to maintain the fighting spirit. There were also elderly grandmothers who rushed to the barricades to give their hand-knitted warm clothes to those in the front rows. On Hrushevsky Street were wives, daughters and mothers of those Kyivans who fought at the barricades. Photo by Ivan Bogdan
22.01.2014 | Hrushevsky Street. Protesters set fire to car tires to prevent an organized offensive and aiming of firearms. Photo by Pavlo Dufalov
22.01.2014 | Hrushevsky Street. At the barricades with “Molotov cocktails” and with shields in hand, you could see people from different walks of life. In the photo – a protester in a tech jacket and probably a bulletproof vest. Photo by Viktoriia Pryshutova
The camp is no longer there, and many participants of the protests are no longer alive. But their feelings — and the very important something that they sought in Euromaidan – forever live on the internet. Thanks to the witnesses of the events, the photographers.
22.01.2014 | An employee of Berkut shoots rubber bullets at a medical volunteer. Photo by Max Trebukhov
22.01.2014 | Hrushevsky Street. Berkut officers (a special unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs) use “Molotov cocktails” against protesters. Photo by Max Trebukhov
22.01.2014 | Hrushevsky Street. Protesters express their views on the criminals in power. Photo by Gorb Andrii
24.01.2014 | Hrushevsky Street. Protesters near the Dynamo Stadium are shooting with a large homemade slingshot. Photo by Gorb Andrii
25.01.2014 | Hrushevsky Street. A protester cleans the national flag on the barricades from frozen ice, after nightly attacks with water cannons. Photo by Max Trebukhov
18.02.2014 | Instytutska Street. After Berkut attacked protesters on Instytutska Street, the crowd ran towards the Maidan barricades. Many women and elderly people were among the protesters. Berkut forces beat those who ran at the end of a column or fell. A “traffic jam” formed near the Maidan barricade through a narrow passage. Photo by Maks Levin
18.02.2014 | Detention of wounded demonstrators after clashes with police in central Kyiv. Photo by Viktor Gurniak
18.02.2014 | Volunteer medics provide first aid to a wounded soldier of the Internal Troops during a street fight near the Verkhovna Rada. Photo by Nikita Yurenev (repor.to/yurenev)
18.02.2014 | Clashes on the corner of Instytutska and Shovkovychna streets. Photo by Vladislav Musienko
18.02.2014 | Instytutskaya Street. Upper barricade. Security forces attacked. First victims on Instytutska. Photo by Oleksandr Ratushniak
18.02.2014 | At the corner of Instytutska and Shovkovychna streets. Protesters repel an attack by security forces. Photo by Anatolii Boiko
18.02.2014 | The bridge across Instytutska Street from the October Palace to the Globe. Berkut residents beat photojournalist Volodymyr Borodin to take away his footage, personal belongings and photographic equipment. Photo by Anatolii Boiko
18.02.2014 | Instytutska Street. Protesters, beaten and detained by Berkut fighters, lie on the pavement in front of the entrance to the lobby of the Khreschatyk metro station. Photo by Vlad Sodel
18.02.2014 | Instytutska Street. Protesters beaten by security forces during a bloody crackdown. Photo by Vlad Sodel
19.02.2014 | Independence Square. People did not expect to make their stand until morning. Photo by Maks Levin
19.02.2014 | Independence Square. Night. Police and Berkut members break into Maidan. Self-defense tries to stop them with fireworks shots. The tent camp under the stele burns down. Photo by Olga Yakimovich
20.02.2014 | Near the hotel “Ukraine” on Instytutska Street. A volunteer medic near a shield, which was used as a stretcher to transport the wounded on Instytutska Street. Photo by Vladislav Musienko
21.02.2014 | Independence Square. Reaction of “Maidan residents” to an announcement of policemen from Lviv region, in which they declared they would switch side to the people and the Maidan, and subsequently join the ranks of Maidan Self-Defense. Photo by Olga Yakimovich
21.01.2014 | Hrushevsky Street. Protesters shoot fireworks over the so-called “fire barrier”, which protected the protesting citizens from the special forces of the Berkut special unit. A wall of black smoke prevented the Berkut from firing their rifles. Photo by Vlad Sodel
04.03.2014 | Independence Square. Artem Mazur from Khmelnytsky, a 26-year-old member of the 15th Maidan Self-Defense Hundred, is escorted to the ranks of the Heavenly Hundred. On February 18, he was severely beaten by Berkut fighters in Mariinsky Park. After two weeks in a coma, he died at the hospital without regaining consciousness. Photo by Vlad Sodel
Some of the authors of the exposition are no longer alive. Viktor Hurniak (October 2014) and Serhiy Nikolaiev (February 2015) were killed on the front in Donbas.
These photos were shown in many cities of Ukraine, as well as in Germany, France, Luxembourg, Poland.
