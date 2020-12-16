Bosnian Serb Chairman Dodik presents Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov with 300-year-old Ukrainian icon

Photo: SRNA news agency

During his two-day visit to Bosnia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov received a 300-year-old gilded icon originating from Luhansk, Ukraine. It was presented to him by Milorad Dodik, a Bosnian Serb politician, currently serving as the Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the collective federal head of state, reports Serbian news agency RTRS.

It is important to note that on the back of the icon there is a seal reading as follows – Ukrainian SSR National Committee of Education of Ukraine, Odesa Regional Commission for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, which functioned in the 1920s and 1930s.

Dodik handed the icon to Lavrov during a meeting held at the Republika Srpska government headquarters in East Sarajevo, attended by Serbian officials.

During a press conference in East Sarajevo, Dodik called Lavrov a “great friend of Republika Srpska” and asked Lavrov to convey his best wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We appreciate Mr. Putin’s efforts in the international arena to ensure stability in Republika Srpska,” he said.

Dodik added that the Republic of Serbia does not intend to join NATO or participate in the sanctions against Russia, and also plans to open an office for the Russian Embassy in Banja Luka.

Bosnia’s Muslim and Croat representatives in the country’s three-member presidency boycotted the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, citing his “disrespect” of the Bosnian state.

Enjoy reading Euromaidan Press? Become a patron and help us reach even more international readers! Being a patron means you care about quality independent journalism, believe in an independent and democratic Ukraine, and like to look deep. And you can also vote for future articles, suggest topics, and keep in touch with the team. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help us stay afloat and do more. Become a patron>>>

Related

Tags: Bosnia, icon, Lavrov, Luhansk