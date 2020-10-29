Born in independent Ukraine, they now defend their country’s sovereignty & territorial integrity

Article by: Dariya Bezruchenko; all photos: Anatolii Stepanov Source: Reporters Translated by: Christine Chraibi

From the very beginning of the Russo-Ukrainian war in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv-based photographer Anatolii Stepanov has focused his camera on front-line soldiers and daily life along the demarcation line. Stepanov has worked with Reuters, Der Spiegel, The Daily Telegraph, France-Presse and Radio Liberty. He was awarded the medal “For Assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine” by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Anatolii Stepanov presents a new photo project about young soldiers who were born in an independent, non-Soviet Ukraine. They have served or still serve in the well-known 93rd Brigade Kholodny Yar. The soldiers’ ages mentioned in the article correspond to the year that the photo was actually taken.

“These young people are defending the only country they know, the country they live in,” says the photographer.

Anatolii Stepanov:

“This war has penetrated my body and soul. On April 12, 2014, I was in Donetsk. In the morning, the Internet was overrun with messages about the seizure of the regional police department in Sloviansk. It was clear that something was happening, something completely different. Suddenly, we saw people with machine guns near the Sloviansk police department. Well, I thought, these aren’t just rallies. The smell of danger was everywhere.

The next day I returned to the occupied city. Tires were burning at checkpoints. At the entry checkpoint, someone shouted at me, ordering me to remove my vehicle from the line of fire. I turned around, and there stood a masked man in combat fatigues, pointing his machine gun at my car. I drove my car away quickly, but stayed in the city and was allowed to work. They were Russian. They came to “help their Slavic brothers”, “to protect the Orthodox from the Greek Catholics”. They told me that if the National Guard of Ukraine crossed the bridge, they would crush them to the last man!

War changes you. It’s impossible to forget, to leave behind. This war is ongoing. You get used to it. In 2014-15, Avdiyivka was seething with anger, and now, it seems that many people have accepted this state of affairs. War is dirty. You think about how to do your job, that’s all. War is brutal. At first, many civilians were killed because they didn’t know what to do, how and where to hide…

One day in 2016, a 40-year-old soldier told me this: “We must defend our country and let the young people stay home. They must be protected; they are the future of the country!” However, I’ve met many young people on the front line. They’re in their twenties, but they’re defending Ukraine’s right to choose its own path without asking permission from its so-called “older brother”.

In their fight for freedom and dignity, these once-carefree young people have become mature men and women who clearly understand why they’re fighting against Russian aggression. For them, it’s a truly patriotic war of liberation.

I remember 2014, and the Donbas Battalion. Popasna was liberated. It was hot that night and I spent the night with the soldiers on the roof of a school. By dawn, the whole roof was buzzing. There was such exaltation… They’d freed their lands from the enemy! They’d succeeded! This spirit is no more. But, our young people continue fighting for their dreams here, in a peaceful life. When I feel down and out, all empty inside, I remember that these young men and women have seen much more than I ever have, lost much more than I have, accomplished much more than I have. Then I turn inwards, search for the strength within myself and return there again and again.”

The photo project is published with the support of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Norway in Ukraine.

