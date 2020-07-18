Ukrainian cadets complete officer training program in UK, saluted by Prince Charles

Photo: hups.mil.gov.ua
Prince Charles recently attended a socially-distanced graduation ceremony for RAF officers at the Royal Air Force College Cranwell in Lincolnshire, East England.
Among the graduates are two cadets from the Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University in Kharkiv – Sergeant Vladyslav Sai and Senior Soldier Anton Fliora. Speaking at the event, Prince Charles, who is himself a graduate of Cranwell, said:
“I am immensely impressed that you have all managed to continue with your training and reach this stage, given the complexities that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to every aspect of life.”
During the seven-month training period, the cadets mastered the initial officer training course, which consists of three programs.
The Military Phase consists of basic military disciplines: medical care, orienteering, radiological, chemical and biological protection, etc.
The Academic Phase includes the military history of the British Armed Forces, followed by written and oral examinations.
In the third phase, the cadets get acquainted with the latest aviation technologies of the British Armed Forces and undergo a physical test.
Our sincere congratulations to Sergeant Vladyslav Sai who was honoured as the best international cadet and awarded the honourary college trophy.
Prince Charles saluted the Ukrainian cadets, noted their excellent military training, English language skills and wished them every possible success and good fortune in service of their nation.
Source:
Tags: officer training, UK, Ukrainian cadets