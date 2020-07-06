“My dream is to help someone like I was helped” – teenager who suffered Donbas war [VIDEO]

Article by: Olena Makarenko
Viktoria Horodynska from Mykolayivka was 14 years when the war started in her town. Prior to the war, ordinary Donbas teenagers probably would not ask themselves what is Ukraine, which role it plays in their lives, and which role they play in the future of their country. However, the war asked all of these questions. It made teenagers like Viktoria mature earlier.
Back in 2014, hundreds of volunteers from across Ukraine came to free Donbas to launch a dialogue with the locals and to make up for lost time. It was the New Donbas initiative that came to Viktoria’s school to repair it. However, the most important part of the initiative’s work was communicating with kids and teenagers through different workshops, and involving them in different creative initiatives.
Read also: How war changed a teenager’s life for the better
Six years after, Viktoria is studying to become a film director in Kyiv, and from time to time is involved in creative projects for teenagers from Donbas as a volunteer herself.
“Probably, my dream is to help someone in the same way that I was helped,” Viktoria says.
Video
Journalist: Olena Makarenko
Camera: Oleksandr Portian, Viktoria Horodynska
Video editor: Oleksandr Portian
Subtitles editor: Alya Shandra
Music: YouTube Music Library
Also for this video were used:
Photos from Viktoria Horodynska’s private archive,
Video from the New Donbas NGO,
Video of Kostyantyn Kliatskin,
Video from the trailer of the documentary School #3
Edited by: Alya Shandra
Tags: Donbas war, sloviansk, teenagers