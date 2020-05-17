Ukraine launches free consultancy to help find info on victims of Soviet repressions

Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repression, the Sectoral State Archives of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINM) has opened a To mark the, the Sectoral State Archives of thehas opened a Consultation Center providing information about victims of political repression.

“The Holodomor of 1932-1933, the famines of 1921-1923 and 1946-1947, the Great Terror, deportations, political arrests and assassinations… Millions of citizens fell victim to these abominable experiments. However, we’re still missing many names. So many families don’t know the history of their ancestors because these pages have been suppressed, literally torn out of their lives. The purpose of the newly created Center is to support people who want to know the truth about their relatives and their country.”

Details: The Consultation Center is open on weekdays from 10:00 to 18:00. You can contact them in the following ways:

by phone +38(067) 298-18-18 or +38(044) 298-12-12

by e-mail [email protected]

via Facebook message https://www.facebook.com/hdauinp/

via the website http://hdauinp.org.ua/index.php/en/

All searches and consultations are free-of-charge.

It should be noted that UINM opened the secret archives of repressive organs of the Communist regime in April 2015, giving the public access to secret documents and the right to freely copy and distribute them.

