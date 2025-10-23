Zelenskyy: Ukraine never used US long‑range missiles to strike Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected claims that Ukraine has used US long-range missiles to hit Russian territory, speaking from the sidelines of the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels on 23 October. The statement came after a Wall Street Journal report alleged that the US lifted restrictions on Ukraine’s use of certain Western weapons for strikes on Russia.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine has never launched American long-range weapons at targets within Russia. During a briefing in Brussels, he responded to a journalist’s question about the WSJ article that claimed the US administration had removed limits on using Western missiles against Russia, citing an attack on Russia’s Bryansk Oblast.

On 22 October, the Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump had lifted restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range Western missiles to strike inside Russia. The article referenced a missile strike in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. US President Donald Trump later denied this.

“I don’t know who wrote what,” Zelenskyy said. “We never used American weapons for long-range strikes on very important targets in Russia. That’s important.”

He clarified that Ukraine did use various long-range systems, but only in areas of active combat or against Russian forces preparing to launch operations.

Previously, in late May 2024, US then President Joe Biden’s administration partially lifted the ban on Ukraine using the US‑supplied arms inside Russia for “counter‑fire purposes in the Kharkiv region,” when Russian forces massed near the border and shelled Kharkiv Oblast.

Now, President Zelenskyy also stressed that equating attacks on occupied Ukrainian territory with strikes on Russia was incorrect.

“Crimea and the East are Ukraine, and we cannot talk about using any weapon, not even domestically produced ones, against Crimea as if it were Russian territory,” he said. “No, it’s temporarily occupied territory.”

Ukraine turns to its own long-range weapons

Zelenskyy said Ukraine now uses domestically produced long-range systems. These include capabilities ranging from 150 kilometers to 3,000 kilometers. According to him, the key challenge is not technology, but scaling up production.

“The issue is how to get additional funding to mass-produce the long-range capabilities we have,” he explained.

He also referenced Russia’s frozen assets, stating that it was important for Ukraine to access some of those funds to support its weapons manufacturing, as well as European and other allied defense industries.