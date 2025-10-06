Ukraine’s drones incinerate rare Russian R‑330 Zhytel radio‑interference complex

A unique piece of Russian equipment was burnt. Ukrainian drone operators have confirmed the destruction of an R‑330Zh radio‑interference station called “Zhytel”, which the invaders use to disrupt communications, shoot down drones, and disable smart munitions, Unmanned Systems Forces report.

Since the start of the all-out war, only 23 such systems have been visually confirmed destroyed.

Ukrainian fighters of the 412th Nemesis Regiment, together with aerial reconnaissance from a unit of the State Border Guard Service (DPSU), have located and incinerated one such unit in Luhansk Oblast.