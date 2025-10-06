Ukraine’s drones incinerate rare Russian R‑330 Zhytel radio‑interference complex
Precision strikes by the 412th Nemesis Regiment and State Border UAVs wiped out R‑330Zh, destroying the Russian ability to jam radios, satellites, and UAVs in the Luhansk sector.
