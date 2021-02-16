PLUS 1: A virtual exhibition honoring the fallen Defenders of Ukraine

The PLUS 1 exhibit tells the stories of 22 Ukrainian soldiers who perished in the Russo-Ukrainian war through portrait photography and original texts written by eminent Ukrainians. In iconic and powerful moments captured by a photographer’s camera – Youry Bilak, a Frenchman of Ukrainian descent – Ukrainian families tell the stories of their loved ones – Ukrainian soldiers who perished in the war. Each narrative, each individual is but one small grain, one tiny unit of a module in a living organism. By telling his story, we bring him back to life.
Each family chose an object that most reminds them of their departed: a father’s jacket, a guitar, a suit of medieval armor, a book. These family artifacts reflect a living continuation of the departed loved one. Ukrainian artists, intellectuals, and journalists were invited to create original texts about each soldier.
Why PLUS 1? Plus 1 Ukrainian, plus 1 fighter, plus 1 daughter, plus 1 sister, plus 1 answer to Russian propaganda, plus 1 democratic state… Plus 1, plus 1, plus 1. The individual is one small grain, a plus 1 unit in a strong, united, and democratic state.
This traveling photo exhibition will tour the world. Euromaidan Press helped create its English-language translation, and so we decided to give it an online life, as well.
|Vyacheslav Kyrylov He remained a faithful son of his Homeland
|Dmytro Prydatko “Please get this back to my wife. Tell her I love her,” he said before death
|Volodymyr Kyian He called a spade a spade, spoke calmly and without exaggeration
|Mykola Zhuk “You will always be our hero”
|Andriy Tereshchenko Son, your mother is the Warrior now
|Sviatoslav Horbenko The last of his family line, fallen defending the Donetsk airport
|Roman Furyk He went as a volunteer, so that young people wouldn’t be killed
|Vasyl ArkhipovHe was a maximalist, a romantic, and a man of action
|Stepan Stefurak Slaves are not admitted to paradise, he wrote
|Wassyl Slipak The Paris opera singer who died from a bullet in Donbas
|Andriy Nazarenko He exchanged his guitar for a machine gun
|Heorhiy Toropovsky He always fought his own battles
|Oleksandr Kondratiuk He dreamed of becoming a highly skilled surgeon
|Volodymyr Rybak He died defending the Ukrainian flag
|IMykola Kozlov “I want to look my grandchildren in the eyes with a clear conscience,” he said
|Andriy Yurha He left the monastery for his wife. But then he went to war
|Vadym Antonov “No one but us!” was his battle cry
|Volodymyr Pytak He left behind 10 years of life in the USA to enlist instead of his brother
|Vasyl Kindratsky “Bless me, Father, for I am about to die for Ukraine,” he said quietly, but firmly
|Danylo DidikA 15-year-old boy from Kharkiv who loved Ukraine
|Roman Nabiehov“I’m for Ukraine. I will die if needed!”, he wrote
