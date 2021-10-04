Six Crimean journalists imprisoned on political grounds now have public mentors

Server Mustafayev and other Crimean Tatar political prisoners in court. Photo: graty.me
Six Crimean citizen journalists imprisoned for political reasons now have mentors from different states, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar wrote in a Facebook post.
In particular, Antonio Stango, a political scientist from Italy, mentors Amet Suleymanov. The expert already published an article on developments in Crimea in la Repubblica, a leading Italian daily newspaper. As the President of the Italian Federation for Human Rights, Mr. Stango circulated a public letter in support of Suleymanov and a formal request on behalf of the organization to release Amet and all other Kremlin’s political prisoners. Antonio Stango moderated a public event at the Italian Senate in support of Suleymanov.
Server Mustafayev is supported by Polish MEP Anna Fotyga. She has launched an advocacy campaign about repressions in Russia-occupied Crimea on her social media accounts.
German politician and member of the Christian Democratic Union political party Ruprecht Polenz has expressed support to Rustem Sheikhaliyev. Mr. Polenz wrote him a letter. Last month, the deputy received a reply letter from the prison.
William Taylor, former ambassador of the United States to Ukraine, took charge of the case of Remzi Bekirov, Grani.ru and Crimean Solidarity journalist.
And Francis Fukuyama, an American political scientist, has become the mentor of Osman Arifmemetov.
Finally, Deputy Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland Małgorzata Gosiewska has undertaken to support Marlen Asanov.
“Publicity is often the only instrument of protection of illegally imprisoned persons from torture,” emphasizes Dzheppar.
Russia’s 2014 unlawful occupation of Ukraine’s Crimea, home to ethnic Muslim Crimean Tatars, has sent a wave of terror across the peninsula. Russian occupation authorities are gagging Crimean dissidents, among whom are religious people, journalists and activists.
Crimean Tatars, who have mounted an overarching peaceful resistance to occupation since 2014, are bearing the brunt of repressions. Russia-controlled kangaroo courts churn out falsified criminal cases against them.
Out of 127 political prisoners in Russia-occupied Crimea, nine are citizen journalists. And all of them need your help.
Help share this video inviting European parliamentarians to take patronage over Crimeans who have been arrested or persecuted by the Russian occupation regime.
