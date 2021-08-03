Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged in Kyiv

Vitaliy Shyshov. Photo: Belarusian House in Ukraine



Vitaliy Shyshov, a Belarusian activist and the head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine, was found dead in Kyiv. He disappeared in the morning of 2 August, and then found hanged in a Kyiv park. The police states it will investigate all versions for the death, including suicide disguised as murder.

Shyshov was found close to his home. According to his colleagues, he could have gone jogging, as no sports clothing was found at his apartments.

Who is Shyshov

According to the Belarusian House in Ukraine, Shyshov was among the founders of the organisation.

In autumn 2020, he moved to Ukraine from Homel after the start of mass protests against Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime after a falsified presidential election. In Ukraine, he helped other refugees, formed a diaspora, organized anti-Lukashenka activities, and appealed to Ukrainian government agencies to pass bills that would help Belarusians.

Being followed

As well, the message of the Belarusian House of Ukraine states that the activist was followed and that this was reported to the police. The organisation believes that Shyshov’s death is a liquidation operation.

“Also, we were repeatedly warned by both local sources and their people in Belarus about all kinds of provocations, up to kidnapping and liquidation. Vitaliy treated these warnings stoically and with humor, stating that at least it is possible that the Belarusian House in Ukraine will come out of the infovacuum.”

However, the Ukrainian police dismissed the claim of the Belarusian House. The Head of the National Police insists that they have checked all possible records and found no sign that this has claim ever been reported to Police.

Previously, Rodion Batulin, deputy head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine told Suspilne that Shyshov and his girlfriend had repeatedly noticed being watched by unknown people, including from cars. Also, according to him, sometimes he was approached by people asking questions about their activities.

Vyacheslav Sivchyk, one of the leaders of the Razam Solidarity Movement, who is organizing rallies in support of Belarusians in Kyiv and other cities and countries, believes that the tragedy traces to the Belarusian special services.

“Hardly anyone will believe in the version of suicide. Given the situation with Belarusians in Ukraine, we are forced to talk about ‘Lukashenka’s and Moscow’s secret services.”

