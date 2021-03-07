Rebellion against uniformity: documentary explores phenomenon of Ukraine’s hodgepodge balconies

Snapshot from Enter through the Balcony documentary.

Article by: Olena Makarenko Edited by: Michael Garrood

The space around us forms our ways of thinking, our behavior, and to some extent defines our lives. On the other hand, it’s we who form this space around us, adjusting it to our habits, traditions, and worldview. Enter through the Balcony is a Ukrainian documentary by Roman Blazhan exploring the phenomenon of the balconies Ukrainians inherited as a legacy of Soviet housing development. It appears that the way people arrange their balconies can tell us a lot about history, current culture, and the way how people organize their lives.

The documentary is worth seeing at least because of the scenery covered with frightening, ugly, and somehow charming monolith blocks. They are all the same, but only at first glance. The author goes deeper, exploring a mindset which balconies hide.

“Our film is an ode to love for Ukraine and its people. And balconies can say much more about us and our time than we can,” the director Roman Blazhan says.

Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath! is a 1976 Soviet movie by Eldar Ryazanov which became wildly popular across the whole Soviet Union. In it, after getting drunk a man flies by mistake from Moscow to Saint Petersburg.

There, he finds a street with the same name as his in Moscow, the same building he lives in, and a flat that does not differ much from his. The story was clear to everyone living in the Soviet Union because thanks to planned housing development the same concrete blocks were built in every settlement, no matter whether the area was desert or mountainous.

However, the script would probably not be possible today, because since the movie’s release much has changed with these grey buildings. To a large extent, this is due to the transformation of its balconies.

The centrally-planned Soviet housing development solved the shortage of accommodation. Apartments were allocated to people for free, with minimum space provided. The sameness of construction also served to reduce all manifestations of identity — in the Soviet Union, everyone had to be the same.

But identity started to push through just like a flower sprouting in spring. And it happened through balconies. The author of the documentary shows all the forms a balcony can be turned into: a home café, a store, a pantry, a meeting room, etc. Those who were forcibly relocated from villages brought their identity to the big cities. Therefore their balconies look somehow like a part of a khata, traditional village houses.

Kyiv architect Aleksandr Burlaka explains in the film that people made their first balconies with their own hands, and this was completely illegal because that sort of entrepreneurship was forbidden in the Soviet Union.

“All of these Soviet balconies were a sort of demonstration of the huge shadow economy that existed in the Soviet Union,” the architect says.

Dmitri Volik, Head Architect for the city of Dnipro, recounts that in the 1970’s the architects in his city deliberately designed balconies in a way that could not be glazed. Of course, people managed to overcome this obstacle.

The balconies do not look attractive from the outside – lining, planks, trash on them visible from the street – every balcony looks different. And it can’t even be called a style.

For a long time after the Soviet Union collapsed, glazing a balcony required corresponding permission. However, it has never stopped anyone from rearranging the space of a balcony — warmth, more space, additional room — the benefits it was bringing.

Enter Through The Balcony was filmed in eight Ukrainian cities: Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Poltava, and Horishni Plavny. The stories of the heroes of the film reveal the history of Ukraine in the post-Soviet period: architecture, anthropology, urban development, and modern culture. It is an attempt to understand where the personal sphere ends and the public begins.

You can watch the film for just UAH 39 ($1.5) on the Takflix Platform, an online cinema for Ukrainian films.

WATCH HERE

And whenever you are in Ukraine, don’t just pass through the grey buildings of the districts, look at the balconies and you can learn something new about Ukrainians.

http://euromaidanpress.com/2020/11/11/takflix-the-first-platform-for-artsy-ukrainian-films-you-can-watch-online-and-with-subs/

Edited by: Michael Garrood

