Unveiling of the renovated Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv

Photo: UOC press service

Wall of Remembrance for the fallen heroes of the Russian-Ukrainian war was unveiled on the walls of St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv. The ceremony, attended by military personnel, relatives and friends, volunteers and the clergy, took place on August 20. The renovatedwas unveiled on the walls of St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv. The ceremony, attended by military personnel, relatives and friends, volunteers and the clergy, took place on August 20. There are almost 4,500 portraits of fighters who sacrificed their lives, defending the freedom and territorial sovereignty of Ukraine.

The Wall was consecrated by Metropolitan Epiphaniy of Kyiv and Ukraine. Representatives of other religions, such as the mufti of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Crimea, Ayder Rustemov, and the representative of the chief rabbi, Yakov Dmytro Ivanovsky, also commemorated the fallen heroes with solemn prayers.

The Wall of Remembrance was last updated and renovated in 2018. Photos of soldiers who perished in the last two years have been added to the memorial. The Wall is composed of ten massive blocks with portraits and information about the servicemen of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, and volunteers who gave their lives defending the Motherland.

“We arranged the Wall according to year and place of death. The photos were not laid out alphabetically, but by place of death, so now the photos of soldiers who died in one battle are displayed next to each other. It will be easier for relatives and friends to find their loved ones, light a candle or lay flowers,”said Pavlo Netesov, member of the memorial working group.

Volunteer groups were able to renovate and reconstruct the Wall thanks to funds donated by ordinary Ukrainians.