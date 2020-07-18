How a former migrant worker pulled his Ukrainian village from doom to boom

Vitaliy Karpovych was once a migrant worker in Poland, like the rest of the residents of his village. Now a once-stagnant rural area is an international exporter of produce. Photo: Ukrainer

produce p Some 10 years ago the village Khorokhoryn, in Volyn Oblast of western Ukraine was plagued by mass emigration. Searching for better earnings, locals left to neighboring Poland. Vitaliy Karpovych was among those workers. But later he returned to his village with an idea that changed not only his life but the life of the entire local community. This idea was growing Chinese leaf cabbage and strawberries in Khorokhoryn. Today it’s hard to find anyone in the village who’d like to go abroad for a better life or complains about a lack of work opportunities. Their local know-how growing large quantities of strawberries and Chinese leaf has even spread beyond Ukraine’s borders.

The idea to grow strawberries and Chinese leaf appeared in 2007-2008 when people from Khorokhoryn went to Poland as migrant workers and observed the farming practices of Polish farms. After gaining some knowledge and experience abroad, Vitaliy Karpovych together with a few fellow villagers decided to try doing that at home.

“The Polish guy I met was a great chap. He explained all the ins and outs and gave me the seedlings. And that’s how it all began. We came back home and planted the seedlings. And then we started to gradually increase the production, year by year,” Karpovych says.

One by one everyone else from Khorokhoryn joined in. Vitaliy and other former migrants started to share their ideas and seedlings with their fellow villagers. People got an opportunity to make their own living from this business, no matter how small it was.

‘Our people are all hardworking and persistent, like all Ukrainians. Someone pioneered the idea and then the rest joined in. And now everyone keeps working.”

For many people, however, running their own farm was a real challenge. There had never been any collective farms in Khorokhoryn before, and the farmers also lacked the necessary equipment – they had to set everything up and buy all the necessary start-up equipment.

The emergence of a new farming business rejuvenated rural life and solved the unemployment problem for many of Khorokhoryn’s residents. The feeling of responsibility for their own harvest and its respective profits does not allow farmers to be idle. Even heavy drinking in the village has become rare.

“The deal is: they can’t get drunk, ‘cause if they don’t do the covering (of the cabbage – ed.) – it will be a goner. And the annual earnings will evaporate in one day,” Ihor Fronchko, the owner of a small farm explains.

Growing strawberries is not the easiest thing to do. To cover the crops and to protect seedlings from low temperatures, insects and other harmful factors, the farmers use straw instead of agricultural spunbond.

To plant a hectare of strawberries one needs to have plenty of straw. Karpovych grows different varieties of strawberries: “Marmelada”, “Clarey”, “Alba”, and “Rumba”. The “Marmelada” is among the most popular, although there is a growing demand for new varieties too.

Chinese leaf also has its nuances. There is always a high risk of losing the entire crop due to hot weather. Until 2016-2017 there was enough rain for the cabbages to grow. But in recent years it’s hard to do so without extra watering.

Unlike in Poland, Ukraine does not yet have a well functioning system for running strawberry-cabbage farms, and the revenues from the sales are modest.

Ukrainian farmers have to invest heavily first, equip themselves with all the required machinery, with the coolers to store the cabbage, and have to find the workers.

There are also difficulties because of the scarcity of land. A while ago the older generation readily leased their plots for 10-20 years, and these plots are still in the hands of the original lease holders. This means that even though the will, the free hands, and the seedlings are available, people can’t start farming.

“When the land had been on offer we were reluctant to take it, since we didn’t know back then if we could handle it all. But now people finally believe in themselves. And I hear a lot from people who would gladly extend their plots to cultivate more,” Anatoliy Melnychuk, the head of the village council says.

Initially, Khorokhoryn’s produce was sold to Lutsk, and then later they began selling to Kyiv. To become profitable the business needs to sell in mass volumes, which is why farmers united their efforts in order to enter a larger market.

“When we were on our own we had to look for the markets: out there – Kyiv, Lviv, Lutsk, Rivne, Dubno, around here — the surrounding cities. That was hard. Today buyers look for us as producers. The offers are coming,” Melnychuk says.

Over time the magnitude of the business so expanded that Khorokhoryn started exporting Chinese leaf to Belarus and Russia.

While Poland remains the main supplier of strawberries within the European market, Poland’s growing domestic demand for frozen strawberries is met by Ukraine. Melnychuk insists this is the result of Ukraine’s low wages.

During harvest season the village can sell up to 100 tonnes of strawberries and up to 60 tonnes of Chinese leaf per day.

