“The fight is not over yet!” Top 15 quotes from Oleg Sentsov

“I am proud to call myself Ukrainian and be part of the new Ukrainian nation, united primarily by a strong system of values. Therein lies the absolute difference between us and the Russians.” Oleg Sentsov

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Oleg Sentsov, who turns 44 today! We pay tribute to one of the most prominent Ukrainian filmmakers and writers by publishing some of his most resounding statements:

Ukrainian filmmaker, writer and activist, was born on July 13, 1976 in Simferopol, Crimea. In 2011, he released his debut feature-length film – The Gamer, which won him critical acclaim. Following the Russian occupation of Crimea, Sentsov was arrested in Crimea on May 10, 2014 and sentenced to 20 years on charges of “plotting terrorist acts”. On May 14, 2018, he began a hunger strike protesting the incarceration of all Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia and demanding their release. Sentsov ended the hunger strike due to health concerns and the threat of force-feeding.

On October 25, 2018, Oleg Sentsov was awarded the Sakharov prize by the European Parliament. He was released along with 34 other Ukrainian political prisoners on September 7, 2019. Since his release, Sentsov has travelled extensively, promoting Ukraine’s fight for freedom and independence. He is currently working on his unfinished film Rhino.