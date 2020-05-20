Fundraising project to renovate & repair the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv

“Young man sitting and crying before the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv. But, when you’re near this Wall, this is something that you shouldn’t be ashamed of.” photographer Andriy Dubchak, April 10, 2020. Photo: Andriy Dubchak. Radio Svoboda.org (RFE/RL)

Many of you have walked along the Wall of Remembrance that stretches before St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral and Monastery in Kyiv.

Many of you have looked at the faces of these men and women who laid down their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

This Wall is very important for all Ukrainians and for the rest of the world. It shows war as it is, in the simplest way possible… reflected in the faces of the many fallen heroes of Ukraine.

However, the presentations on the Wall of Remembrance need to be renewed and updated. Serhiy Dmytriyev, Director of Eleos-Ukraine Charity Organization has launched an appeal to Ukrainians and the general public:

“…… Ukraine has a unique wall dedicated to its heroes. It’s time to update and renovate this place of memory.

We plan to replace the presentations with photos of the men and women who perished from 2014 to 2020, and we want to add photos of the volunteers who died helping our soldiers on the front lines.

This is a place for everyone who knows what war means, what freedom means. This is a place that each and every one of us needs…”

The Wall of Remembrance is an exclusively national project. When war broke out in 2014, public activists, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and the National Military History Museum of Ukraine decided to gather photos of the first soldiers and volunteer fighters killed in the Donbas war and assemble them in a special public presentation.

From the very beginning, the monks of St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery have been attending to the Wall of Remembrance and praying for each deceased. The Wall was entirely financed by public donations. Government authorities did not take part in its development or creation. No MPs, no politicians – just private citizens.

Renovation and reconstruction costs amount to 350,000 UAH (approximately $13,100 US). 100,000 UAH have been donated by the Jewish community. All donations will be directed towards designing a new model, disassembling the old and installing new presentations.

How to help the project:

for donations, please go to: http://eleos.com.ua/dopomogti/koshty/

for direct transfer via bank card: PryvatBank Serhiy Dmytriyev #4149629311347389

write a private message on FB to Serhiy Dmytriyev with your proposal

share information about this project.

Thank you for supporting this important project!

