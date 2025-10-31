Ukrainian special forces say Russian Buk‑M3 launcher and Nebo‑U radar destroyed in Rostov Oblast

Ukrainian special forces, working with Russian insurgents, report they destroyed two of Russia’s most advanced air defense assets in Rostov Oblast. The attack reportedly happened overnight on 28 September and was confirmed publicly on 31 October by Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO).

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine continues to target Russian air defense systems. These strikes are part of a broader strategy to dismantle Russia’s air defense network, opening corridors for Ukrainian missiles and long-range drones to hit key military infrastructure deep inside Russian territory.

Ukrainian commandos say Buk‑M3 and Nebo‑U radar destroyed in covert operation

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces announced they had taken out two major components of Russia’s air defense infrastructure — the Buk‑M3 surface-to-air missile system and the Nebo‑U early warning radar station — during a special operation carried out jointly with the Russian resistance group Chornaya Iskra (“Black Spark”). The hit occurred in Rostov Oblast, inside southern Russian territory, in the early hours of 28 September.

Euromaidan Press couldn't independently verify this report.

The military reported both systems were disabled and turned into “scrap metal.” They emphasized the strategic value of the strike, stating that the Buk‑M3 and Nebo‑U posed “a serious threat to the work of Ukrainian combat aviation in the frontline zone” and interfered with Ukraine’s deep strike kamikaze drone operations.

The Buk-M3 and Nebo-U

The Special Operations Forces said the value of each system is measured in hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Buk‑M3 is capable of hitting aerial targets at distances of up to 80 km and speeds of up to 3 km/s. Its engagement range spans from 2.5 to 80 km, with altitudes between 15 meters and 35 km.

The Nebo‑U radar system can detect fighter aircraft at a distance of more than 400 km when targets fly at an altitude of 20 km. For lower-flying objects, the range is 65 km.