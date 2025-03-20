EU prepared to realign Ukraine funding from military to reconstruction aid if peace deal signed

The European Union sees an evident need to restructure aid to Ukraine if a sustainable peace agreement with Russia is reached, EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said in Kyiv on 20 March, European Pravda reported.

Dombrovskis said that the EU primarily wants a fair and lasting peace where Ukraine faces no danger of another attack.

The statement came after US President Trump held separate phone conversations with the Ukrainian and Russian presidents in recent days regarding a 30-day ceasefire proposal. These talks reportedly resulted in an agreement to pause strikes on energy infrastructure. EU Commissioner said that if there is a ceasefire or peace agreement – this would affect planning of the iad provided for Ukraine. “The focus will shift from current military aid to recovery and reconstruction,” he said.

The European Commission representative assured that decisions would be made in a form that meets Ukraine’s requests.

He said that this something they would need to discuss with Ukrainian authorities to see how we can change funding from international donors. “One of the basic questions – when assessing Ukraine’s financial needs – is how long the war will last, what its intensity will be, and so on,” Dombrovskis explained.

According to the Commissioner, the EU is ready to be flexible – adjustments if needed may also affect aid already planned for 2025.

Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU Commissioner for Economic and Productivity Affairs, arrived in Kyiv on 20 March and met with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and members of the government.

During the meeting, the politicians discussed the mechanism of using the proceeds of Russian frozen assets.

They reportedly also discussed how the EU will support Ukraine’s budget until the end of 2025. He also mentioned that part of the 150 billion euros ($163 bn) for “rearming Europe” will go toward weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As of the latest assessments in February 2025, the total cost for reconstruction and recovery is estimated at $524 billion over the next decade, which is approximately 2.8 times the estimated nominal GDP of Ukraine for 2024.

Read also: