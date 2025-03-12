Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s military prioritizes soldier safety as Russia intensifies Kursk offensive

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to carry out their assigned tasks in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a briefing, addressing the latest developments in the area, according to UNIAN.

Earlier, a widely used online battlefield Deep State map showed that Ukrainian forces no longer control the key city of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast. According to it, Kyiv’s troops abandoned the city in an area where Moscow launched an offensive and recaptured territory in recent days. However, Ukraine has not officially confirmed the withdrawal. The reports say that Ukrainian forces are on the verge of losing their hard-won foothold in the region.

“Our troops in Kursk Oblast are fulfilling their mission. The Russians are applying maximum pressure, but the military command is focused on preserving the lives of our soldiers,” he stated.

Zelenskyy warned that Russia’s actions in the coming days are predictable.

“They will resort to intimidation—of various kinds, including nuclear threats. This is a well-known Russian tactic ahead of any diplomatic process. We must assess the situation rationally and respond to real threats, not just information warfare,” he said.

He stressed the need for swift responses from Ukraine’s intelligence and military to counter disinformation and prevent an information vacuum.

“We must be prepared for intense psychological pressure. We have been in similar situations for a long time and understand what is happening,” Zelenskyy concluded.

