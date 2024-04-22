Eng
Zelenskyy and Biden discuss enhanced military aid for Ukraine following House vote

“We are all living witnesses that there is no such thing as a frozen conflict with Russia,” Zelenskyy said.
byOrysia Hrudka
22/04/2024
2 minute read
Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference. Photo: Screenshot
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden to discuss the progression of military aid for Ukraine. This call followed the recent House of Representatives vote, which moved closer to providing substantial US military support to Ukraine amidst its ongoing war with Russia.

President Biden assured Zelenskyy that, pending Senate approval, he would immediately sign the legislation into law. Zelenskyy shared the details of their conversation on Telegram, stating, “President Biden assured that upon Senate approval, he would immediately sign the law. I am grateful to Joe Biden for his unwavering support of Ukraine and for his true global leadership.”

Zelenskyy also noted the bipartisan support for the bill and highlighted the personal roles of Speaker Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in advancing this critical legislation.

During the call, President Zelenskyy briefed President Biden on the relentless air terror Russia has been waging against Ukraine, including thousands of missiles, drones, and bombs. He specifically mentioned a recent attack on the Kharkiv television tower that occurred just minutes before their conversation, emphasizing Russia’s intent to make the city uninhabitable. In particular, the strike on the television tower disrupted television signal in the city which remains under constant Russian missile strikes.

“We discussed the first package of defense assistance following the bill’s passage. I have assurances from the president that it will be swift and robust, enhancing our anti-air, long-range, and artillery capabilities,” Zelenskyy stated.

The leaders also discussed the signing of a bilateral security agreement and preparations for an upcoming Peace Summit.

