MAF: Ukraine works to evacuate citizens stranded in Gaza through Egypt’s Rafah border

There are currently 358 people in Gaza Strip, mostly women and children.
byMaria Tril
01/11/2023
The Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. Credit: The New York Times
Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs began preparations for the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip after the Egyptian authorities allowed foreigners to leave through the Rafah checkpoint, spokesperson of Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Oleh Nikolenko said.

According to the spokesperson’s statement, the ministry updated the list of those willing to leave. There are currently 358 people, mostly women and children. The MFA is in contact with all of them.

Officials also sent to the parties involved for the issuance of permits to exit Gaza and transit through Egypt and are awaiting approval. Ukraine’s MFA also prepared documents for Ukrainians lacking valid travel papers, booked transportation, and formed a team of diplomats to assist Ukrainians at the Gaza-Egypt border.

Nikolenko noted evacuations would proceed alphabetically by citizenship.

“We are working to get our people out as soon as possible. The issue is under the personal control of Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba,” Nikolenko concluded.

On 31 October the Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky said that 25 Ukrainians were killed in the fighting between Hamas and Israel. According to Michael Brodsky, 21 Ukrainians were killed in Israel during the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October, and four more died in the Gaza Strip.

