Kamikaze drone attacks microelectronics plant in Russia’s Bryansk (VIDEO)

bySerge Havrylets
07/09/2023
Kremniy El
Fire at Kremniy El plnat in Russia’s Bryansk. Credit: Podslushano Bryansk via Telegram.
A powerful explosion rocked Kremniy El plant in Bryansk (western Russia), Russian media reported.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Aleksander Bogomaz, confirmed a drone attack on “an industrial facility in Bryansk.”

According to Aleksander Bogomaz, an administrative building of the plant caught fire. There were no casualties. Fire brigades and emergency services are working at the scene, the Russian governor said.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Russia’s air defense “intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles over Bryansk, one of which was destroyed in the air.”

Kremniy El is one of the largest microelectronics plants in Russia.

