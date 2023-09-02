Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Kharkiv metro was turned into an underground school so that children don’t have to go to shelter every alert

byBohdan Ben
02/09/2023
Photo: Kharkiv city council
Kharkiv city council decided to create such an underground school for at least part of the pupils, given the constant Russian missile attacks on Kharkiv and the close distance from the city to the border, which shortens the time between air alert and actual missile arrival.

There are enough underground offices for 60 groups of kids studying simultaneously. The “school” will start teaching on September 4. Children will go to school in two shifts – from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Students will be taken to the metro station by a school bus accompanied by a teacher. So far, 34 routes have been developed for this purpose, the city council informed.

Sound insulation, proper air circulation, and lighting were made in the classrooms to make the normal educational process possible.

There is no such experience in any city in the world. Kharkiv is the first! As for how children will come and spend time and how teachers will work with them, we have thought about everything. And from 4 September, classes for more than one thousand children will start here. This is the first step, and when parents see the conditions created here, I am sure the number of those willing will grow,” says Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

