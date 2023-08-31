Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

‘Sham elections’ held in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Sky News ￼

byOlena Mukhina
31/08/2023
1 minute read
russian troops ukraine
Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda
Russia has begun local elections in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine in a move to cement Moscow’s authority, Sky News reports.

Votes are being held in occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

The exiled Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko said that there is no trust from the people toward this process, “which should be called a sham election.”

According to him, Russian-installed officials are reportedly walking from apartment to apartment, talking to people, while armed occupiers standing nearby, telling the people that they must vote.

