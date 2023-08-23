Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Eight killed after private jet that belongs to Prigozhin crashes north of Moscow – Sky News (UPDATE)￼

byOlena Mukhina
23/08/2023
1 minute read
Prigozhin wagner criticism of Russia
Prigozhin during the interview. Screenshot from video
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



At least eight people have been killed after a private jet that belonged to oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed in Tver Oblast. It came down 60 miles north of Moscow, as per Sky News. 

In June 2023, Prigozhin led a short-lived armed mutiny against Russia’s top military, and was described at the time by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “traitor”.

The rebellion ended when President Alexander Lukashenko stepped in to broker a deal and said that Wagner forces who had been previously accused of numerous war crimes against Ukrainian civilians would be based in Belarus after the munity.

The mercenary group leader was on the passenger list but it’s not clear whether he boarded the flight.

Prigozhin was last seen in a video a day ago that reportedly was shot in Africa.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts