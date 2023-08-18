US approves sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands – Reuters￼

The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russian invaders after completion of pilot training, a US official said, according to Reuters.

“We welcome Washington’s decision to pave the way for sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine,” Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra wrote on Twitter. “Now, we will further discuss the subject with our European partners. This marks a major milestone for Ukraine to defend its people and its country,” he added.

On 18 August, the Danish Defence Ministry said a coalition of 11 countries would start training Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16 fighter jets later this month in Denmark.

The country’s acting Defense Minister Troels Poulsen said in July that the country hoped to see “results” from the training in early 2024.

Earlier, said John Kirby, the US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, said the United States and Europe were working to ensure that Ukrainian pilots start training on F-16 fighter jets “as soon as possible.”