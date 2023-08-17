Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukrainian brigades claimed they downed two Russian Ка-52 attack helicopters this morning

byBohdan Ben
17/08/2023
Reportedly a Russian helicopter which was downed near Robotyne. Image via Ukrainain MP Yuriy Mysiagin. Source: https://t.me/mysiagin/25846
On the morning of 17 August 2023, Ukrainian brigades claimed they downed two Russian Ка-52 attack helicopters in the morning. Helicopters were reportedly downed in two different directions near Bakhmut in the eastern frontline and Robotyne in the southern frontline.

At first, Ukrainian Commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk informed that the Ukrainian air defense unit shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter in the Bakhmut direction around 6 am.

A few hours later, the Ukrainian 47th separate mechanized brigade informed that it destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter in the Robotyne direction in south-Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the most difficult Ukrainian offensive operation is ongoing. The statement said soldiers of the brigade shot down the helicopter at around 07:40 am using MANPADS.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
