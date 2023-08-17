Ukrainian brigades claimed they downed two Russian Ка-52 attack helicopters this morning

On the morning of 17 August 2023, Ukrainian brigades claimed they downed two Russian Ка-52 attack helicopters in the morning. Helicopters were reportedly downed in two different directions near Bakhmut in the eastern frontline and Robotyne in the southern frontline.

At first, Ukrainian Commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk informed that the Ukrainian air defense unit shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter in the Bakhmut direction around 6 am.

A few hours later, the Ukrainian 47th separate mechanized brigade informed that it destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter in the Robotyne direction in south-Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the most difficult Ukrainian offensive operation is ongoing. The statement said soldiers of the brigade shot down the helicopter at around 07:40 am using MANPADS.