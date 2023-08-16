Ukraine initiates sanctions against Russia’s Lantset and Orlan UAV manufacturer￼

Head of Ukrainian President’s Office Andrii Yermak urges international partners to join the Ukrainian sanctions against the Russian national, Alexandr Zakharov, who owns the Zala Aero company which manufactures the Russian Orlan-series reconnaissance drones and the Lantset loitering munitions.

“Lantset is one of the main combat units that the enemy uses at the front against our armored vehicles, air defense systems, radars, and more. Just like other Zala Aero products. Orlan is a reconnaissance aircraft that detects positions and corrects fire,” Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel on 15 August.

The official noted that “sanctions have already been imposed against the owner and designer of ZALA AERO, Alexander Zakharov. Now they are Ukrainian, but we are working to ensure that it falls under the sanctions of our partners.”

“In addition, Ukrainian, European, American and Australian restrictions have been introduced against CST LLC, the main legal entity of ZALA AERO. There will be more Ukrainian sanctions,” he wrote.

According to Yermak, the Lantset loitering munition has at least 19 foreign-made components produced primarily in Western countries, while the Orlans “also have a lot” of those.

