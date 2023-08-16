Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Polish President Duda commemorates Ukrainian soldiers who died fighting Bolshevik forces in 1920￼

byOlena Mukhina
16/08/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On 14 August, Polish President Andrzej Duda commemorated fallen soldiers of the 1917-1921 Ukrainian People’s Republic who died fighting Bolshevik forces in 1920, in Warsaw.

On 15 August, Poland celebrated The Armed Forces Day with the biggest military parade since the Cold War marking the 103rd anniversary of Poland’s victory over the Soviet Union in the Battle of Warsaw, as per CNN.

On 13-15 August 1920, on the outskirts of Warsaw, the decisive battle of the Polish-Soviet War took place, known as the “Miracle on the Vistula.” Alongside Polish military personnel, the forces of the Ukrainian National Republic also inflicted significant losses on the Red Army. This pivotal battle secured Poland’s independence and halted the advance of the Bolshevik revolution into Western Europe.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts