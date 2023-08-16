Polish President Duda commemorates Ukrainian soldiers who died fighting Bolshevik forces in 1920￼

On 14 August, Polish President Andrzej Duda commemorated fallen soldiers of the 1917-1921 Ukrainian People’s Republic who died fighting Bolshevik forces in 1920, in Warsaw.

On 15 August, Poland celebrated The Armed Forces Day with the biggest military parade since the Cold War marking the 103rd anniversary of Poland’s victory over the Soviet Union in the Battle of Warsaw, as per CNN.

Na Cmentarzu Prawosławnym na Woli Prezydent @AndrzejDuda złożył wieniec przed Pomnikiem Żołnierzy Ukraińskiej Republiki Ludowej. pic.twitter.com/pOudC1wnVE — Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) August 14, 2023

On 13-15 August 1920, on the outskirts of Warsaw, the decisive battle of the Polish-Soviet War took place, known as the “Miracle on the Vistula.” Alongside Polish military personnel, the forces of the Ukrainian National Republic also inflicted significant losses on the Red Army. This pivotal battle secured Poland’s independence and halted the advance of the Bolshevik revolution into Western Europe.